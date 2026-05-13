The Crete Regional Environmental Licensing Council (PESPA) has approved environmental terms for several large-scale projects across Chania, Heraklion, and Lasithi.

Key approvals include a new 5-star hotel in Agios Nikolaos, port improvements in Palaiochora, and significant road maintenance in Heraklion.

In a recent gathering in Heraklion, the gears of Cretan development turned with a focus on sustainability. The Regional Environmental Licensing Council (PESPA) met to decide the fate of several infrastructure and energy projects that promise to reshape local landscapes while adhering to the strict environmental mandates of Law 4014/2011.

Chaired by Maria Kozyraki, the committee—a group of infrastructure experts, forest policy supervisors, and antiquity specialists—met to ensure that the island’s expansion does not come at the cost of its heritage. The decisions reached will ripple from the rugged southern coast of Chania to the olive groves of Sitia.

Approved Projects & Data

Tourism: A new 5-star hotel with a capacity of 374 beds, located in Limni, Vroucha, Agios Nikolaos (Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Regional Unit of Lasithi).

A new 5-star hotel with a capacity of 374 beds, located in Limni, Vroucha, Agios Nikolaos (Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Regional Unit of Lasithi). Maritime: Expansion and Improvement of the Paleochora Port Infrastructure (Municipality of Kantanos-Selino, Chania Regional Unit), with the Chania Prefecture Port Fund serving as the project implementing agency.

Expansion and Improvement of the Paleochora Port Infrastructure (Municipality of Kantanos-Selino, Chania Regional Unit), with the Chania Prefecture Port Fund serving as the project implementing agency. Athletics: Indoor Gym in the Dyo Aorakia area, Alikarnassos (Heraklion).

Indoor Gym in the Dyo Aorakia area, Alikarnassos (Heraklion). Infrastructure: Maintenance of Provincial Road No. 70: Loukia–Kapetaniana section (Heraklion Regional Unit).

Maintenance of Provincial Road No. 70: Loukia–Kapetaniana section (Heraklion Regional Unit). Agriculture: Irrigation project within the jurisdiction of the Varypetro TOEB—water intakes, pipelines, and networks (Municipality of Chania, Regional Unit of Chania) and olive oil processing plant (two-phase olive mill) approval for the Praisos Agricultural Olive Oil Cooperative (Municipality of Sitia, Regional Unit of Lasithi).

The most notable approval for the tourism sector is the green light for a massive 5-star hotel complex in the Limni area of Vrouchas, Agios Nikolaos. With a capacity of 374 beds, the project signals a continued commitment to high-end hospitality in Lasithi. Meanwhile, on the western side of the island, the Port of Palaiochora is set for infrastructure upgrades that will improve maritime access for locals and travelers alike.