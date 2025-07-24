Caretta caretta Spotted Nesting at Kalamaki Beach

A Caretta caretta sea turtle returned to Kalamaki Beach to lay eggs.

Each female lays about 50 eggs in each breeding session.

Baby turtles have a tough start; fewer than one in a thousand reach adulthood.

Females visit their birthplace every 1-2 summers to lay new eggs.

Giorgos Titakis snapped the turtle’s big moment on camera.

The next hatching is expected in approximately 50 to 55 days.

Last night, as most people were busy scrolling or snacking, something ancient and fantastic happened on Kalamaki Beach. A Caretta caretta sea turtle, probably unimpressed by human nightlife, crawled ashore right where she hatched years ago. She got straight to business, digging up a patch of sand to lay her clutch of eggs, following a routine her ancestors have stuck to since before the first flip-flop hit these shores.

Local photographer Giorgos Titakis was apparently in the right place at the right time and managed to capture the turtle’s moonlit labor. The result: a snapshot of raw, sandy perseverance that will probably outshine most beach selfies for months to come. Story in Greek at e-mesara.gr.

Hatchling Odds

The odds aren’t great for the baby Caretta caretta. Scientists refer to their early days as “the lost years,” which sounds mysterious until you realize it simply means nobody knows what they’re up to and, statistically, they’re probably not making it. Out of every batch of around 50 eggs, only a desperate handful ever make it past the snack-happy crabs and gulls, let alone the unforgiving sea. If you ever see a grown Caretta caretta, know you’re looking at one in a thousand. Like the lottery, only with fewer yachts and more seaweed.

Despite the harsh math, the circle continues to spin. Female turtles, whenever they’re not busy dodging trawlers or plastic bags, return home every one to two years.