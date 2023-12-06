Front Runners in Sports Management 5.0 Conference Starts Tomorrow

The biggest conference for sports management and one of the largest in Europe, “Front Runners in Sports Management 5.0,” is back richer than ever. The conference will feature over 60 distinguished speakers, making it one of the largest conferences in Europe for sports management. The event will take place from December 7 to December 9, 2023, at Deree – American College of Greece (Gravias 6, Ag. Paraskevi 153 42, Phone: +30 21 0600 9800). The conference agenda promises a rich array of thematic sections encompassing Sports Tourism, Sustainability, and the Sports Industry, ensuring a compelling and informative experience for attendees.

The first day of the conference will be held in a hybrid format, followed by two days of online sessions, offering free admission to all interested parties. Attendees can access the conference’s full programme at https://www.front-runners.gr/sessions and create a complimentary profile on the platform, facilitating unlimited networking opportunities with industry professionals and students.

Participation in the conference is free.

Organised by the Sports Management Program and the Sports Management Student Society of Deree – American College of Greece, in collaboration with the Center of Excellence in Food, Tourism & Leisure, The American College of Greece, and the ActiveMedia Group, the event boasts an impressive lineup of speakers representing leading organisations, companies, and groups across various sectors.

The roster of speakers includes prominent names from the realms of basketball, football, marathon/running/athletics, public and international bodies, golf, sailing, leading companies and organisations, beach volleyball, bocce, hockey, and academia.

The conference will feature distinguished speakers from a wide range of fields. These include esteemed representatives from prominent organizations, companies, and groups, such as:

Basketball:

Matina Kolokotronis (NBA/Sacramento Kings)

Danielle Doza (NBA/Cleveland Cavaliers & Rock Entertainment Group)

Georgia Sapounas (NBA/Cleveland Cavaliers)

Michael Belot (NBA/Milwaukee Bucks)

Joe Arlauckas (EuroLeague)

Themistoklis Karvountzis (FIBA Asia)

Zacharias Stagakis (Hellenic Basketball Federation)

Iosif Nikolaidis (10Academy)

Football:

Tasos Bakasetas (National Team of Greece)

Yvonne Harrison (Women In Football)

Magdalena Nour (Malmo FF)

Panagiotis Aroniadis (Stars Inc.11)

Paschalis Tountouris (PROSPORT)

Marathon/Running/Athletics:

Antigoni Drisbioti (European champion, Olympic walking champion)

Emmanuel Karalis (Olympic pole vaulter)

Konstantinos Karnazis (Ambassador of Greek Tourism, ultramarathoner)

Joe Manda (ultramarathoner)

Sotiris Kyranakos (SEGAS, Authentic Athens Marathon)

Vassilis Gerogiannis (Run Together Mou)

Nikos Kalofyris (Metsovo Ursa Trail)

Christina Karamichou (Mykonos Running Festival)

Maria – Elouiza Stavara (Hope Runners Association)

Dimitris Tzefalis (O.S.B. Endurance Team)

Vassilis Tzoumakas (Zagori Mountain Running & My Adventure)

Public & International Bodies:

Olga Kefalogianni (Ministry of Tourism)

Giorgos Mavrotas (Ministry of Culture & Sports, General Secretariat of Sports)

Angela Gerekou (Hellenic Tourism Organization)

Spyros Zannias (International Olympic Academy & the Olympic Committee of the World Tennis Federation)

Evgenios Vassilikos (Athens – Attica Hotel Association & Argosaronicou)

Stavroula Antonakou (Region of Attica/Olympian)

Makis Asimakopoulos (International Olympic Academy)

Nikos Gemelos (Municipality of Piraeus)

Isaia Kioiloglou (International Olympic Committee)

Ilias Bourmas (Region of Central Greece)

Golf:

David Ashington (Costa Navarino Golf)

Thanos Karantzias (Birdie Events/Greek Maritime Golf Event/PGA Greece)

Panagiotis Sambaziotis (Porto Carras Grand Resort)

Sailing:

Pavlos Kayalis (Olympic Bronze Medalist)

Yiannis Orfanos (Greek Champion)

Leading Companies and Organizations:

Ajin Jacob Abraham (PLUS Sports & Entertainment)

Daniel Cade (Responsible Sport)

Kristen Fulmer (Oak View Group & GOAL)

Mie Kajikawa (Sport for Smile)

Christina Koromilas (Digital Minds)

Ioannis Konstantopoulos (The Sports Footprint)

Matthew Leopold (European Sponsorship Association)

Orjan Lundberg (D’Niche Inc.)

Antam El Malaouani (SIXT)

Billy Mayhaw (Panini America)

Jonathan Miseroy (Generation Amazing Federation)

Maira Passia (MOTODYNAMICS)

Markus Redl (ecoplus Alpin GmbH)

David Reel (GTS Distribution)

Ioannis Sombolos (Trace ‘n Chase)

George Timms (Touchline Earth)

Anastasios Traianos (Bolton Lads and Girls Club Sports)

Akis Tsolis (ActiveMedia Group)

Konstantinos Tsoukalas (WWF Greece)

Beach Volleyball:

Vangelis Polymeropoulos (Ios Beach Volleyball World Tournament)

Bocce:

Grigoris Polychronidis (Olympic Gold Medalist, World Champion, European Champion)

Hockey:

Marcus Filipsson (Bauer Hockey)

Academics:

Michalis Anagnostou (Loughborough University)

Panos Vlachopoulos (Deree – The American College of Greece)

Argyro Elisavet Manoli (University of Bergamo)

Stella Livadi (Deree – The American College of Greece)

Eugenia Tzoumaka (Deree – The American College of Greece)

Josie Traberg (Norwegian School of Sport Sciences)

The diverse range of speakers ensures that Front Runners in Sports Management 5.0 will offer valuable perspectives and expertise across the spectrum of sports management, making it a must-attend event for professionals and enthusiasts alike.