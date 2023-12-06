Cruise Critic® has revealed the best cruise lines of 2023 during its 15th annual Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards. For 15 years, Cruise Critic has been unveiling its highly-anticipated Editors’ Picks Awards. This year’s awards are the most comprehensive to date, recognizing winners in four key categories – Ocean, River, Luxury, and Expedition.

2023 Awards Highlights

Ocean Awards

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady, the third ship in their acclaimed fleet, earned a perfect five-star rating from Cruise Critic’s editors and was crowned Best New Ship of the Year. Cruise Critic hailed the ship for its exceptional onboard entertainment and its seamless integration of a detox-retox atmosphere at ports like Santorini and Mykonos, with generous shore time.

Carnival’s Carnival Venezia, previously part of the Costa Cruises fleet, was recognized as the Best Ship Refurbishment. Editors commended the vessel for delivering “Carnival Fun, Italian Style,” successfully rebranding it for the U.S. market.

Disney Cruise Line was honored as the Best for Families, celebrated for its dedication to creating extraordinary experiences for both children and adults. Cruise Critic highlighted Disney’s unwavering commitment to kids while also crafting a memorable experience for adults.

Carnival Cruise Line was named the Best Value for Money, praised for its comprehensive fares and minimal additional charges. Cruise Critic acknowledged Carnival’s trend of continuously adding more value to its fares, with fewer additional charges compared to other cruise lines.

Luxury Awards

Silversea Cruises received the award for Best Luxury Cruise Line for the second consecutive year and Best New Luxury Ship for their latest addition, Silver Nova. Cruise Critic highlighted Silversea’s constant innovation, exceptional dining experiences, enrichment programs, and luxurious accommodations.

Crystal, recently relaunched by new owner Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group, was recognized for providing the Best Service in the Luxury Category. Cruise Critic emphasized the exceptional service provided by Crystal’s crew, creating a familial atmosphere and ensuring guest satisfaction.

Emerald Yacht Cruises, known for its river cruises, debuted its first luxury ocean-going vessel in 2022 and was named this year’s Best Value for Money in the Luxury Category. Cruise Critic noted that sailing with Emerald Yacht Cruises offers a personalized yacht-like experience at a compelling value.



Expedition Awards

Scenic Eclipse II was named the Best New Expedition Ship, lauded for seamlessly blending five-star luxury with immersive destination experiences. Cruise Critic praised the ship for enabling travellers to embrace their destinations while fully enjoying top-notch comforts.

Atlas Ocean Voyages was recognized as the Best Value for Money in the Expedition Category, commended for its thoughtful inclusions and pricing. Cruise Critic highlighted Atlas’ affordable yet comprehensive offerings, particularly for adventurous trips to remote destinations.

River Awards

Viking was honoured as the Best River Cruise Line of the Year, praised for its consistency, diverse offerings, and inclusive fares. Cruise Critic emphasized Viking’s leading position in European river cruising, with a fleet designed in a serene Scandinavian style and inclusive features.

American Cruise Lines’ American Serenade received the Best New River Cruise Ship accolades, marking the first time an American vessel has received this honour from Cruise Critic. Editors lauded the ship for its spacious accommodations, stylish interior design, and stunning sundeck, setting a new standard for U.S. river cruising.

2023 Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards

Ocean Category

Best New Ship: Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady Best Ship Refurbishment: Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia Best Cabins: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Best Dining: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Best Entertainment: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Best for Families: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line Best Innovation/Tech: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises Best for LGBTQ+ Travelers: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Best Nightlife: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Best Service: Holland America Line

Holland America Line Best for Solo Travelers: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Best Spa: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Best Specialty Dining: Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Best Suites: Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International Best Suite Complex: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises Best Value for Money: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Best App: Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International Best North American Homeport: Miami

Luxury Category

Best Luxury Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruises Best New Luxury Ship: Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova

Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova B est Cabins: Viking

Viking Best Dining: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises Best Enrichment: Windstar Cruises

Windstar Cruises Best for Families: Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys Best Itineraries: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Best Service: Crystal

Crystal Best Shore Excursions: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises Best for Solo Travelers: Crystal

Crystal Best Spa: Viking

Viking Best Value for Money: Emerald Yacht Cruises

Expedition Category

Best New Luxury Ship: Scenic Eclipse II

Scenic Eclipse II Best for Adventure: Quark Expeditions

Quark Expeditions Best Cabins: Seabourn Cruise Line

Seabourn Cruise Line Best Dining: Scenic

Scenic Best for Light Expedition: Viking

Viking Best for Luxury: Silversea Expeditions

Silversea Expeditions Best Science Offerings: Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten Best Service: Silversea Expeditions

Silversea Expeditions Best Spa: Viking

Viking Best Value for Money: Atlas

Atlas Best in Alaska: UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures Best in Antarctica: Scenic

Scenic Best in the Arctic: Ponant Cruises

Ponant Cruises Best in the Galapagos: Lindblad Expeditions

River Category

Best River Cruise Line: Viking

Viking Best New River Cruise Ship: American Cruise Lines’ American Serenade

American Cruise Lines’ American Serenade Best for Active Cruisers: AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Best Cabins: Avalon Waterways

Avalon Waterways Best Dining: Riverside Luxury Cruises

Riverside Luxury Cruises Best Enrichment: Tauck River Cruising

Tauck River Cruising Best for Families: Adventures by Disney/AmaWaterways

Adventures by Disney/AmaWaterways Best for First-Timers: Viking

Viking Best for Luxury: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises Best Service: Viking

Viking Best for Solo Travelers: Avalon Waterways

Avalon Waterways Best Value for Money: Emerald River Cruises

