Unmanned Police Drones in the Cretan Skies

The Establishment of Specialized Unit of the Hellenic Police (EL.AS) is making strides to form a dedicated team to operate unmanned aircraft (police drones) in the skies over Heraklion and various other police departments across the region, as per CRETA 24 reports (in Greek). The announcement for the relevant competition was issued last Monday, outlining the qualifications required for ELAS executives aiming to join the anticipated team.

Police drones in Crete conduct a wide range of operations, including reconnaissance, search and rescue missions, traffic management, and crowd monitoring. Their agility and versatility enable them to navigate challenging terrains and provide support in remote or inaccessible areas where traditional law enforcement methods may be limited.

According to the ELAS police drones document, the plan includes one position for an ELAS officer in Heraklion, two positions for junior staff for drone operation, and three positions for technical maintenance of the unmanned aircraft.

Similar positions are expected at the General Regional Police Directorate of Crete. However, it remains unspecified in the ELAS documents whether the needs of the other prefectures on the island will be met through this initiative.