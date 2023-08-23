Barbie Star Margot Robbie Spotted in Folegandros, Greece’s Gem of Picturesque Beaches

Tucked away in the Cyclades archipelago, Folegandros boasts a collection of stunning beaches that remain off the radar of most tourists. If you’re seeking a secluded paradise surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters, like Barbie 2023 star Margot Robbie last weekend, here’s what Folegandros near Santorini has in store.

Agios Nikolaos Beach: on the northeastern coast, this beach offers a tranquil retreat with its pristine white sands and azure waters. Dive into the refreshing sea or bask in the Mediterranean sun while enjoying the breathtaking view of the surrounding cliffs.

Katergo Beach: accessible only by boat, Katergo Beach is a secluded haven. Its untouched beauty and crystal-clear waters make it perfect for snorkeling and exploring vibrant marine life. Embrace the serenity of this hidden gem and let your worries drift away with the gentle waves.

Vardia Beach: on the southern coast, is a true marvel of nature. Surrounded by dramatic cliffs and boasting shimmering pebbles, it’s an idyllic spot for both swimming and sunbathing. Marvel at the majestic rock formations and allow yourself to be captivated by the raw beauty of Folegandros.

Aside from its picturesque beaches, Folegandros offers a wealth of experiences for curious travelers. Immerse yourself in the charm of Chora, the island’s main town with whitewashed houses and narrow alleys. Lose yourself in its labyrinthine streets and discover hidden artisan shops and traditional tavernas serving mouthwatering local delicacies.

For those seeking a touch of history, a visit to the Panagia Church is a must. Perched high on a cliff, this iconic landmark offers panoramic views of the island and beyond. As you ascend the stone steps, you’ll be rewarded with a sense of awe and wonder at the striking beauty that surrounds you.

Folegandros is the answer if you’re yearning for an unspoiled Greek island getaway.

The island is a hidden gem, with a charming and relaxed ambiance that can transport you back in time. It’s refreshing to know that there are no airports or cruise ships that could potentially inundate the place with tourists. Instead, the island maintains its peaceful and idyllic charm, with only 600 residents all year round. In the summer, the population grows to around 3,000, but still, the island manages to keep its unhurried vibe intact. The three villages: Chora, Karavostasi, and Ano Meria, offer a glimpse of traditional Greek life that’s hard to come by in other tourist hotspots. One visit to this island, and you’ll understand why it’s a well-kept secret among those who seek a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Book your ticket, pack your bags, and get ready to explore Greece’s hidden gem. Folegandros awaits, ready to enchant you with its mesmerizing beaches and captivating allure. Even movie stars like Margot Robbie – Barbie (2023) – appreciate the island and vacation here. The star reportedly dined at To Barbounaki.