Audi FIS Ski World Cup Bansko 2024 and Pamporovo Snowboard World Cup 2024 Set to Hit the Slopes

The FIS calendar for the upcoming season marks a historic milestone as Bulgaria is set to host two Audi FIS Ski World Cup Bansko 2024 events in alpine skiing and snowboarding simultaneously for the first time.

FIS Ski World Cup Bansko 2024

On February 10 and 11, 2024, Bansko, acclaimed as Bulgaria’s Best Ski Resort by the World Ski Awards, will welcome the world’s top alpine skiers to compete in the giant slalom and slalom disciplines. On February 10, 2024, the world’s premier skiers will vie for victory in the giant slalom (GS) event, followed by the slalom (S) competition on February 11, 2024.

Each ticket to the ski World Cup includes access to the cabin or transportation via shuttle bus from Bansko to Banderishka Polyana and back. Tickets are available for purchase at the ticket offices of Yulen AD and Max Sport stores.

This occasion marks the second time that the prestigious men’s events will grace the slopes of Bansko, following a successful hosting in 2012.

Pamporovo Snowboard World Cup 2024

In another groundbreaking feat, the Bulgarian resort of Pamporovo will debut as a host for World Cup races, featuring two thrilling snowboard events in parallel slalom on January 20 and 21. The decision to entrust Bulgaria with this honour reflects the outstanding organizational prowess demonstrated by the Bulgarian Ski Federation since 2007 when the country first began hosting Ski and Snowboard World Cup races. Over the years, Bulgaria has showcased its capabilities by hosting 8 World Cup races in skiing, three in snowboarding in Bansko, and a Snowboarding World Cup in Sofia.

Pamporovo is playing host to the Snowboard World Cup for the first time, with the two events scheduled for January 20 and 21. Qualifying rounds commence at 9 am, while the weekend’s finals are at 1 pm.

Visitors to Pamporovo are in for a treat, as they will have the opportunity to witness the commencement of the Snowboard World Cup at no cost. The resort has been steadily gaining popularity due to its unwavering commitment to enhancing and modernizing its offerings, embracing digitalization, and presenting a diverse program. During the commencement of the Snowboard World Cup, Pamporovo will extend a generous gesture to both local and international tourists: guests of the resort will be able to spectate the performances of the world’s top-tier athletes from the renowned “The Wall” track, all complimentary.