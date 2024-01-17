45th International Tourism Fair in Belgrade to Open its Doors from February 22 to 25

The 45th International Tourism Fair in Belgrade, the region’s largest and most visited fair, is scheduled to take place from February 22 to 25, 2024, at the Belgrade Fair.

The Belgrade Tourism Fair is the premier tourism event in Serbia and Southeast Europe. Adhering to international business standards for over 30 years, the fair has forged strong partnerships with its exhibitors, presenting a diverse range of high-quality activities. This has consistently drawn a large number of exhibitors each year.

Under the theme “Adventure begins here!”, the 45th International Tourism Fair in Belgrade will showcase new destinations, first-minute offers, national and foreign accommodation capacities, tourist regions, and attractions. The participation of leading travel agencies, associations, organizations, hotels, tourist centres, transportation companies, and international tour operators is a traditional feature of this esteemed fair.

For many years, the Tourism Fair has been a favoured annual milestone for visitors, travellers, and tourists, offering exclusive fair prices, first-minute offers, and packages with numerous benefits. It serves as a platform for selecting travel packages and destinations, providing an overview of the extensive offerings within the tourism sector.

Attendees of the Tourism Fair will have the opportunity to select from a wide array of options based on their preferences, including family travels, far and exotic destinations, trips for the young, city breaks, spa retreats, eco and active tourism, as well as congress events. This multimedia event facilitates presentations, tastings, and demonstrations of local culture, food, and tradition, fostering networking and establishing business relations and partnerships for further cooperation among participants and visitors.

Furthermore, the forthcoming Tourism Fair aims to continue educating and raising awareness of tourist possibilities, thereby stimulating economic activity within the industry and bolstering the local economy. The fair will also host the 19th International Fair of Hotel and Catering Equipment HORECA-OPREMA, bringing together numerous national and foreign companies associated with this trade.

Collectively, these facets solidify the Tourism Fair at the Belgrade Fair premises as the most significant annual event for promoting, developing, and enhancing the tourist industry within the region.