ADVENTUR 2024, Lithuania’s International Exhibition for Tourism, Scheduled for January 26-28

The 11th edition of the International Tourism and Active Leisure Exhibition, ADVENTUR 2024, is scheduled from the 26th to the 28th of January. The event will be held at the prestigious Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre “Litexpo”, spanning across exhibition halls 3, 4, and 5:



Hall 3 showcases the many facets of Lithuania travel, encompassing city and rural tourism, opportunities for indulgent relaxation through SPA and wellness retreats, and even medical tourism. Visitors can explore active recreation options in Lithuania and a range of accommodation services. The hall also features exhibitions on museums, manors, castles, and a delightful array of Lithuanian food products for tasting.

In Hall 4, guests can immerse themselves in the “Rest Actively” theme, where amusement parks and leisure centres await. Water activities, sports equipment, extreme sports, and even hunting and fishing equipment are on display, promising a plethora of active entertainment options.

Hall 5 beckons visitors to “Discover the World,” offering insights into Lithuanian outbound tourism businesses, transport companies, and foreign participants. Embassies and Travel Tech companies are also represented, alongside a showcase of travel paraphernalia and accessories.



ADVENTUR is Lithuania’s sole international exhibition dedicated to tourism, active leisure, and travel, serving as a platform to showcase tourism services and promote an active lifestyle. This event gathers numerous holiday and leisure enthusiasts, providing ample opportunities for forging business connections and seeking potential partners within the tourism industry. In 2023, ADVENTUR attracted over domestic and foreign visitors and businesses in the tourism, travel, and active leisure sectors.



This year, the overarching theme of ADVENTUR 2024 revolves around “An Art to Experience,” promising an immersive and enriching showcase of the country’s tourism and leisure sectors.

