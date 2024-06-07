Kyustendil Gears Up for the Annual Cherry Festival

As announced by the municipality, Kyustendil is set to host its renowned Cherry Festival over three splendid days, from Friday, June 28, to Sunday, June 30. Over 200 cherry growers, traders, and artisans from the region and across the country will gather for this vibrant celebration. Since its inception in 2008, the event has been organized annually by the Kyustendil Municipality and the Institute of Agriculture in Kyustendil.

During the Kyustendil Cherry Festival in Bulgaria, visitors can:

Sample over a hundred varieties of sweet cherries from across the nation;

Admire unique artworks crafted from bright cherries;

Engage in fun-filled cherry-themed games;

Savour a diverse array of traditional Bulgarian dishes;

Enjoy music inspired by the cherry fruit.

A Legacy of Fruit-Growing Excellence

The first fruit-growers exhibition in Bulgaria took place 128 years ago in Kyustendil. The organizers emphasize that the local cherries are unparalleled in taste. The festivities commence on Friday, June 28, with a culinary exhibition, a cherry-eating contest, children’s activities, and live entertainment. Culinary experts will showcase their specialities in the “Cherries in the Kitchen” competition.

A Showcase of Cherry Varieties and Crafts

The City Garden will display all varieties of cherries from producers nationwide. Concurrently, the “Cherry in Crafts” event will feature various competitions, including “Biggest Cherry” and “Best Arranged Cherry Stand.” The “Chereshchitsa Rod Rodila” folk festival offers a rich artistic program with ensembles, dance groups, and solo performances celebrating the cherry’s influence on Bulgarian folklore.

A Market of Cherry Delights

The centrepiece of the festival is the cherry and cherry product exhibition market. Booths adorned with vibrant and luscious cherries and intricately crafted cherry-themed decorations will captivate visitors. Local merchants and artisans from Kyustendil will present their finest offerings. One festival highlight is the cherry-picking experience, allowing guests to harvest fresh cherries from local orchards and enjoy them immediately.

Grand Opening and Artistic Displays

The official opening of the Cherry Festival will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 29. The Institute of Agriculture in Kyustendil will showcase the variety and innovations in cherry production in the region. Artfully arranged stands will exhibit local artisans’ “cherry creativity” until 6:00 pm, when the prize ceremony will occur.

Three Days of Festivities

Throughout the festival, a market featuring cherries from Kyustendil will be held, with participation from local farmers, traders, and artisans showcasing their masterpieces. On the first day, tables and displays will be lavishly decorated with sweet fruit linked to the tree branches. The “Cherry Crafts” competition will also take place, highlighting artistic creations made from cherries—dolls, sculptures, jewellery, and more.

On the second day, the open-air stage in the city centre will host folklore dances, songs, and comedic performances, presenting traditional customs. Competitions, including “the largest sweet cherry” contest, will also be held.

The third day will feature a culinary exhibition, exhibiting local dishes and chef demonstrations. This celebration signifies the beginning of the summer season and the harvest in this picturesque region.