Bulgarian Archaeologists Uncover Remarkable Statue in Heraclea Sintica

The recent unearthing of a pristine marble statue in the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica has captivated the archaeological community. Dr. Lyudmil Vagalinski from the National Archaeological Museum spearheaded the dig. Although the statue isn’t entirely free from the surrounding soil, its craftsmanship is evident. Experts believe it dates back to the 2nd century AD and may depict the god Hermes. Parallels to other known Hermes statues indicate it’s a rare find, especially in Bulgaria, making it the first discovered in the country.

Meticulous Planning for Preservation

The sculpture’s rescue operation involves constructing a specialized framework to ensure its safe removal. By tomorrow, workers plan to lift the statue using a crane and transport it to a museum for detailed study and preservation.

Heraclea Sintica’s Rich History

Heraclea Sintica was founded by Philip II of Macedon and met its downfall after a devastating earthquake in AD 425. The quake led to the collapse of crucial infrastructures, including the civic basilica, pushing the city towards rapid decline and eventual abandonment by AD 500. In 2002, the ruins were confirmed as Heraclea Sintica after discovering a Latin inscription documenting correspondence between Emperor Galerius and Caesar Maximinus II.

Recent excavations documented by Archaeologia Bulgarica have shed light on this city’s storied past. Recovering an over two-meter-tall statue from the Cloaca Maxima has offered new insights. Researchers speculate that the statue, placed in the sewer after the earthquake, was either a preservation attempt or a symbolic rejection of pagan beliefs, given the rise of Christianity as the official religion.

Dr Lyudmil Vagalinski stressed the importance of this discovery, citing it as possibly the best-preserved artefact from Heraclea Sintica and potentially one of the most significant finds in Bulgarian archaeology. As the statue is prepared for safe transport, its historical value continues to rise, bringing newfound attention to this ancient city’s rich legacy.