Ferry Travel to Greek Isles Resumes Today With Strict Rules

Pin 0 Shares

Ferry travel to and from Greece’s islands resumed today. Distant islands like Crete were shut off from the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic bans recently, but ferries are now operating and half-capacity.

According to the news, ferries and ships will observe strict health safety protocols for the protection of all passengers, including the taking of body temperature prior to boarding and the filling out of a special questionnaire by all passengers traveling longer than 30 minutes.

No one will be allowed to board who either displays Covid-19 symptoms or has been in contact with someone infected in the last 14 days. Social distancing rules apply and a 1.5 meters distance rule is to be observed by all passengers in all parts of the ships.

Seven ferries are scheduled to depart from Piraeus port on Monday: two to the Cyclades, one to Chios-Mytilini, and four to Crete. Rafina port will see one ferry depart to the Cyclades, while another three will depart from Lavrio port: two to Kea-Kythnos-Syros and one to Agios Efstratios-Limnos-Kavala.

Source: ANA