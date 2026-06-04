The premier hospitality trade show moves its dates to October 23–25, 2026, at the MEC Paiania in Athens.

The timeline shift aims to bypass November’s crowded international expo calendar and combat attendee fatigue.

The 2026 edition introduces a conceptual pivot, prioritizing high-value services, B2B matchmaking, and actionable hospitality expertise over passive product displays.

The organizers of the 100% Hotel Show have announced a strategic calendar shift for its flagship event, rescheduling the exhibition for October 23–25, 2026, at the MEC Paiania venue. The date change coincides with a comprehensive structural overhaul of the exhibition’s core concept, aiming to maximize commercial efficiency and follow-up potential for hoteliers and industry suppliers.

The decision stems from an increasingly congested November trade show market, both in Greece and internationally. By moving the event to late October, organizers aim to capture hospitality executives and exhibitors before seasonal scheduling conflicts and decision fatigue set in, ensuring higher engagement and focused corporate networking.

Strategic Advantages for Exhibitors and Buyers

The October timeline alters the operational dynamics for both sides of the hospitality trade ecosystem:

Optimized Preparation and Production: Shifting away from the November rush grants exhibitors additional time to develop bespoke display materials, refine presentation concepts, and deliver specialized staff training.

Shifting away from the November rush grants exhibitors additional time to develop bespoke display materials, refine presentation concepts, and deliver specialized staff training. Data-Driven Investment Planning: For hoteliers, late October provides an ideal window to assess the final performance data of the newly closed summer season, allowing for more precise budgeting, targeted procurement, and informed investment strategies for the upcoming year.

For hoteliers, late October provides an ideal window to assess the final performance data of the newly closed summer season, allowing for more precise budgeting, targeted procurement, and informed investment strategies for the upcoming year. Streamlined Sales Follow-Ups: Hosting the event at the end of October gives exhibitors a clear runway throughout November to actively pursue leads, finalize contracts, and convert B2B show floor connections into active commercial projects before the end of the fiscal year.

A Conceptual Shift from Products to Partnerships

Beyond the calendar adjustments, the 100% Hotel Show is shifting away from traditional static product showcases. The revamped 2026 concept places its core focus on hospitality services, operational know-how, and cross-sector professional synergies.

The upcoming exhibition will emphasize workshops, technical presentations, and curated business matchmaking sessions. Organizers intend to highlight the professionals and solution providers behind hospitality innovations, offering practical applications to meet the evolving demands of the Mediterranean tourism market.