Greek Tourism Ministry Releases Directions for Hotels to Reopen

Greece’s Ministry of Tourism has announced comprehensive and detailed guidelines for hotels, camping sites, travel agents, and transport companies to observe at the reopening of the tourist season in June. Ongoing preventative measures for the Covid-19 pandemic dictate certain protocols be adhered to.

All hotels and tourism-related facilities are to establish a protocol according to the ministry’s directions, according to the announcements. In addition, each facility is to designate a coordinator who will work in association with a doctor to provide optimal safety. Staff at hotels and other facilities are to receive training for helping guests with precautions for their personal safety, and for other work-related safety measures.

The 20 pages long directives covered the training of staff to recognize possible coronavirus symptoms and how to implement emergency procedures for possible cases. The instruction from the ministry also details how staff are to handle the cleaning of rooms and serving guests, disinfection procedures, and so on.

The announcement also details how staff are to be tested daily, and how records are to be kept by hotels and other facilities. Regulations have also been put in place for specific work areas including kitchens, restaurants, restrooms, pools, and so forth.

Greece announced that it will allow the reopening of year-round hotels on June 1, including camping grounds. On June 15, seasonal hotels will reopen, the same day that full schedules will resume for flights from abroad – based on a list of approved countries – and land at the Athens International Airport. All other international airports in Greece will be permitted to receive flights from abroad as of July 1.

Sources: Tornos News, and the Hellenic Ministry of Tourism