Dutch Favor Crete Vacations for 2020 According to Survey

According to a recent survey by Griekenland.net, Crete vacations are a favorite for Dutch holidaymakers. The survey quizzed 1,481 visitors to the website and revealed that 23% chose Greece’s biggest island as their number one vacation choice. Corfu received 11% of the votes, Kos 10%, Rhodes 9%, and Lesbos and Samos both 8%.

Meanwhile, in Athens authorities are attempting to open up Greece for vacationers by July 1st. Lockdown measures and other restrictions are being gradually lifted, while the government monitors progress. Greece has had one of the most effective coronavirus responses of all, and the country’s record seems to be playing a role in attracting Netherlanders’ attention.

Crete vacations have been a favorite of the Dutch for some years now, so 2020’s preferences come as no real surprise. The island has endless cultural, adventure, and seaside tourism possibilities. Crete is also a year-round destination. Big cities like Chania, Heraklion, and Rethymnon, begin to open up in early Spring, and there is still great weather and tourist potential in late November.

The Griekenland site advertises Greek trips and focuses on Crete vacations, as well as trips to Rhodes, Kos, and Zakynthos.