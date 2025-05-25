Cyprus to Lebanon Ferry Service Launches Summer 2025

Cyprus ferry service to connect Larnaca and Jounieh this summer;

Four-hour trip by sea, offering a budget option to flying;

Especially helpful for Lebanese living in Cyprus and Cypriots visiting Lebanon;

Unpredictable airfare and messy flight schedules make this a smart alternative;

The launch date is still up in the air, but plans keep rolling;

Jounieh’s port is gearing up with upgrades, more staff, and fresh security checks;

The new route should boost cultural and economic ties.

Cyprus and Lebanon are finally getting a fresh ferry connection, and honestly, it’s about time. The new Cyprus ferry service is ready to bail out travellers in a world where flights are about as predictable as hitting green lights on a Monday morning. The journey will zip folks between Larnaca and the Lebanese city of Jounieh in a mere four hours. Not only do passengers avoid airport chaos, but they can also skip the flying trapeze act that is booking regional air tickets these days.

Locals know the struggle: Lebanese families stuck with sky-high tickets, or Cypriots gripping passports and praying for an available seat. This ferry service will change the routine, bringing back an old travel option that actually makes sense again.

A Seaside Revival: Dusting Off Jounieh’s Dock

The ferry service isn’t some vague rumour passed around in smoky cafés. Crews are already hustling to refresh Jounieh’s port. New security scanners are moving in, port workers are prepping for crowds, and authorities pledge to bring everything up to strict international rules. Both Cyprus and Lebanon seem strangely optimistic, creating a faint hope this will run better than some previous attempts.

With the wheels—or rather, the propellers—already in motion, excitement is building. High season for tourists, families, and commuters may finally skip the dreaded “Sorry, flights are full” headache. While the official launch day still floats just out of reach, everyone from sunburnt travellers to business types keeps a hopeful eye on the horizon.