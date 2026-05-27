The Museum of Typography Yannis & Eleni Garedaki, in the Chania Industrial Park (BIOPA), has installed two specialized chair lifts to accommodate visitors with mobility challenges.

The structural upgrade allows all guests safe, independent access to the first floor, which houses the History of Writing, the Thread at the Labyrinth’s Edge graphic arts exhibit, and the photography hall.

The museum financed these modern accessibility upgrades entirely through its own private funds, aiming to eliminate physical barriers for guests.

Despite being located slightly off the main tourist trail, this remarkable museum remains an essential cultural destination.

The Museum of Typography Yannis & Eleni Garedaki is a stunning testament to the evolution of the printed word, housing rare press machinery and deep historical archives. In a significant move to ensure that this cultural heritage is shared equally with everyone, the museum has finalized a series of modern structural upgrades designed to create a welcoming, barrier-free environment.

Unlocking the Upper Exhibits

Before the installation, visitors with limited mobility or physical restrictions faced challenges accessing the museum’s sweeping upper levels. The newly integrated dual-chair lift system resolves this entirely, providing smooth and secure transit to the first floor.

This layout upgrade unblocks several of the museum’s most compelling features, including the extensive chronological exhibit charting the global History of Writing. The upper level also features the visually arresting graphic book exhibition Mitof – At the Limits of the Labyrinth, alongside a meticulously curated wing dedicated entirely to the history of photography.

Sustaining Heritage Through Private Commitment

What makes this transformation particularly noteworthy is the museum’s independent execution. Operating largely on passion and internal resources, the administration chose to reinvest its own funds directly back into the building’s infrastructure. By prioritizing inclusivity without waiting for bureaucratic state funding, the museum has reaffirmed its stance as a progressive space open to students, international travelers, and local history buffs alike.

Planning Your Visit

The Museum of Typography offers an intimate, highly educational escape from the typical sun-and-sea holiday routine, offering a sensory journey back to the age of Gutenberg.