Rare Archaic Photography Exhibition Opens at Heraklion Archaeological Museum

Exhibition Dates: May 26 – August 20, 2026

May 26 – August 20, 2026 Venue: Heraklion Archaeological Museum, Temporary Exhibitions Hall (Corner of Doukos Bofor & Iosif Chatzidaki)

Heraklion Archaeological Museum, Temporary Exhibitions Hall (Corner of Doukos Bofor & Iosif Chatzidaki) Admission: Access to the temporary exhibition is included with regular museum entry tickets.

The Heraklion Archaeological Museum has officially opened its doors to a rare photographic collection that traces the early evolution of archaeological documentation in Greece, shifting perspective from romanticized landscapes to sharp, modern, clean lines.

Eight Pioneers of the Greek Lens

The exhibition, titled “Written in Light – Krasakis Collection: The Ancient Greece of Eight Pioneering Photographers,” showcases a century of photographic heritage curated through the personal archives of collector Michalis Krasakis. The presentation strings together the works of eight iconic creators: Dimitrios Konstantinou, Konstantinos Athanasiou, Petros Moraitis, Frédéric Boissonnas, Nikolaos Zografou, Voula Papaioannou, Nelly’s, and Spyros Meletzis.

The visual journey begins in the 1860s with Dimitrios Konstantinou—the first Greek photographer to publish a dedicated archaeological album—and concludes with Spyros Meletzis’ breathtaking post-WWII documentation of Knossos as it emerged back into the international spotlight.

From Romantic Painting to Sharp Modernism

Each silver gelatin print on display serves as both rigid historical documentation and a fluid piece of artistic expression. Visitors can observe a clear stylistic evolution as they move through the gallery. Early images capture monuments through a soft, painterly Romantic lens, heavy with atmospheric ruins and dramatic lighting. This eventually gave way to Mid-Century Modernism, where photographers embraced tight angles, fragmentations, and sharp geometric contrasts.

Notable highlights include the textured, heavy stone plasticity of the Parthenon friezes and Meletzis’ famous juxtaposition of a blooming almond tree frame leading the eye into the depths of the Knossos palace ruins.

During the opening reception, Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis emphasized that the exhibition repositions the museum as a living educational ecosystem rather than a quiet vault of the past. “Through initiatives like this, the museum bridges what was with what is,” Arnaoutakis noted. “It proves that archaeology speaks seamlessly to the modern era, creating a space where history, art, and memory intersect.”