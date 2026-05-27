Heraklion Hotel and Catering Workers Announce Major Strike and Airport Blockade for June 24

The Heraklion Hotel Employees Union is joining forces with the Panhellenic Federation of Tourism and Catering Workers for a major nationwide strike on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

Airport Disruption: Striking workers will launch a motorized protest rally from the Heraklion Labor Center directly toward Heraklion International Airport, where the main demonstration will take place, threatening heavy traffic and logistical delays.

Striking workers will launch a motorized protest rally from the Heraklion Labor Center directly toward Heraklion International Airport, where the main demonstration will take place, threatening heavy traffic and logistical delays. Tourism Belt Protest: Following the airport rally, a motorized convoy will sweep through the primary coastal tourist resorts across the Heraklion prefecture to maximize visibility during the peak summer rush.

A high-stakes showdown is brewing in Crete’s hospitality sector just as the summer season kicks into high gear. Tourism and catering workers across the Heraklion prefecture have announced their dynamic participation in a sweeping nationwide strike. Aimed squarely at the infrastructure that feeds the island’s tourism engine, the planned demonstration is set to cause significant headaches for travelers, tour operators, and airport logistics.

Airport Blockade and Motorized Protests

The strike timeline on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, is structured to ensure maximum disruption and visibility.

The day will begin with a pre-rally gathering at 10:00 AM at the Heraklion Labor Center. From there, workers will mount a motorized convoy, driving en masse toward Heraklion International Airport (Nikos Kazantzakis). The airport will serve as the ground zero for their primary protest demonstration.

Once the airport rally concludes, the motorized protest will not disperse; instead, the convoy will snake through the major tourist hot spots and coastal strip zones of the Heraklion prefecture, bringing their grievances directly to the doorsteps of the island’s major resort hubs.

The Demands: Fixing the Seasonal Safety Net

The core of the workers’ frustration lies in the structural vulnerability of seasonal employment. While the Greek travel balance sheets show historic revenue spikes, the frontline staff who drive that success argue they are being pushed to the brink of survival.

The union has compiled a comprehensive list of immediate labor, tax, and social security demands:

Unemployment Extension: A critical demand to extend the duration of winter unemployment benefits for seasonal workers, who face long months with zero income.

A critical demand to extend the duration of winter unemployment benefits for seasonal workers, who face long months with zero income. Tax Relief: Establishing a €12,000 tax-free income threshold and eliminating taxes on basic unemployment benefits.

Establishing a €12,000 tax-free income threshold and eliminating taxes on basic unemployment benefits. Scrapping the Prepaid Card: Abolishing the controversial mandatory prepaid card system for social benefits.

Abolishing the controversial mandatory prepaid card system for social benefits. Restoring Benefits: Reintroducing the traditional lump-sum retirement payout at the 20-year service mark and restoring Heavy and Unhealthy Work Insignia (BAE) status.

Reintroducing the traditional lump-sum retirement payout at the 20-year service mark and restoring Heavy and Unhealthy Work Insignia (BAE) status. Digital Card & Oversight: Enforcing the genuine implementation of the digital employment card system to log actual working hours, alongside a substantial staffing upgrade for state labor inspection mechanisms to curb workplace exploitation.

“Tourism Cannot Run Without Its People”

In a sharply worded press release, strike organizers called out the stark reality of the modern Greek tourism boom. They argue that thousands of employees are currently subjected to exhausting, triple-digit heat workloads under stressful conditions, only to be left abandoned by the state social safety net come November.

“The tourism sector continues to anchor the Greek economy, generating staggering profitability for businesses,” the union statement noted. “We call on every worker to participate massively, sending an unambiguous message: tourism simply cannot function without its people.”