Samaria Gorge Reopens on Sunday With Weather Warnings

Official Announcement Issued May 24, 2025

On May 25, 2025, Samaria Gorge will welcome hikers with both its north and south gates wide open. The Organization for the Natural Environment and Climate Change gave this thrilling news, paired with a polite weather threat: The official forecast predicts up to 6mm of rain, or maybe a random thunderstorm just in case you thought nature didn’t have a sense of humor.

Everyone planning to enter Samaria Gorge should pack properly. That means rain jackets and the sort of hiking shoes that make you look like you know what you’re doing—even if you don’t.

Know the Rules Before You Start Channeling Your Inner Goatherd

Samaria Gorge isn’t a theme park, though the staff sometimes wish it were. Visitors must follow a strict code of conduct. This includes not trashing the place, respecting the wild creatures that call it home, and not treating rare plants like free souvenirs.

Those who hike inside the gorge accept responsibility for their own safety. If you twist an ankle while taking a selfie, you’ll only have yourself (and possibly the unlucky photo-bomber) to blame. Those “unexpected events”? They do happen. Get your gear sorted, listen to your gut, and try not to walk into trees while admiring the view.

Any new emergency rules or entry bans brought in at a moment’s notice must be followed with full obedience. Ignore staff, and you’ll meet a new type of Cretan fury less dramatic than the mountain storms.

Samaria Gorge’s New Nowcasting App: Because the Weather Hates Schedules

Starting this year, Samaria Gorge is testing an app that doesn’t care about your hiking plans. This nowcasting tool spits out real-time alerts up to two hours ahead, warning you about severe weather rolling in. Expect push notifications at the least convenient moments, all in the name of safety.

Up to 6mm of rain possible;

Isolated storms likely;

Real-time alerts from the park’s app;

Emergency weather updates, if needed, will be posted at 6:30 a.m. from the Hellenic National Meteorological Service.

Don’t Be “That” Tourist

Hikers share the responsibility of keeping this slice of Crete beautiful. Don’t turn into an amateur botanist who pockets flowers “for science.” Don’t carve initials into thousand-year-old pines. Pack out what you bring in, even the snack wrappers you’re in denial about.

Listen to the staff, or their partners, when they wave you down. Safety is not always common sense (ask anyone who thought flip-flops were proper footwear). If an emergency rule pops up, follow it without drama.

If nature’s mood sours and new restrictions land, check announcements at dawn and try not to panic. Staff want everyone to have fun and get out in one piece.