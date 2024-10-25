Anticipated Fare Increase for Ferry Passengers

Ferry passengers should brace for significant ticket price increases from 2025.

Seafarer wage agreement leads to strike suspension.

Changes in European fuel regulations contribute to cost hikes.

Ferry passengers should expect a notable increase in ticket prices starting in 2025 for two main reasons:

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) cancelled its strike on Thursday afternoon following an agreement to raise seafarers’ wages by 7% over the next two years.

Coastal shipping companies cite surging fuel costs, driven by new European emission regulations, as another factor behind the fare rise.

The recent agreement followed a three-day strike by PNO, which, as reported by coastal shipping sources, resulted in the cancellation of over 100,000 passenger trips, 9,000 trucks, and 15,000 cars. Initially planned for two days, the strike stretched into four but was finally resolved late Thursday evening, with ferry operations resuming on schedule this morning.

Impact of Regulatory Changes

Seafarer unions initially pushed for a 12% raise but ultimately accepted the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies’ proposal: for 2025, wages will rise by inflation plus an additional 2%, with a guarantee of at least a 5% increase. In 2026, the increase will match the inflation rate. This agreement highlights that, since 2010, seafarers’ wages have risen by 12%, compared to a 5% rise in the General Confederation of Greek Labor’s collective agreement.

Industry analysts note that annual crew expenses for the entire Greek maritime industry reach about 250 million euros, with every additional percentage in wages leading to a 2.5-million-euro cost increase. Next year, operational expenses will rise due to modifications in the European regulations on fuels and emission limits.

Currently, fuel, oil, and pollution rights account for 46% of total operating costs. According to coastal shipping companies, the regulatory changes will escalate this to 52%.