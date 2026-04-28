Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Thursday, April 30, 2026 Exercise Start: 09:30

09:30 Traffic Cordon: Old National Road (Naval Hospital to Main Gate)

Old National Road (Naval Hospital to Main Gate) Duration of Closure: 2 Hours (09:30 – 11:30)

2 Hours (09:30 – 11:30) Coordination: Municipality of Chania & Chania Traffic Police

This Thursday, Souda Bay will host an important emergency drill to test the region’s preparedness for a major accident. The Independent Department of Civil Protection of the Municipality of Chania will take part in this large-scale exercise, which begins at 09:30. The area around the Crete Naval Base (in the area of ​​Nafstathmos) will become a center of coordinated activity, helping to test how well Greece’s defense and safety teams work together.

Many groups are involved in this drill, such as the Armed Forces, local security services, health departments, and volunteer organizations. The main goal is to help these agencies work more effectively together so that, if a real emergency occurs, they can respond quickly and smoothly.

Navigating the Drill: Traffic Restrictions

Residents and travelers should expect some temporary disruptions. The Chania Police Department’s Traffic Wing will stop all vehicle traffic along a section of the Old National Road during the drill.

The road will be closed from the Crete Naval Hospital junction to the parking area across from the Naval Base Main Gate. This closure will last from 09:30 to 11:30. Drivers should plan different routes or change their schedules to avoid this area.

This exercise demonstrates the region’s commitment to safety: the municipality aims to ensure everyone—from officials to volunteers—is ready. Although the drill may cause some disruption, it helps keep the Cretan coastline safe and well-protected.