SKY express Adds New Athens to Tirana Route

Launches direct Athens-Tirana flights, strengthening regional connections.

Operates five times a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Plans to expand the network with flights to Yerevan, Tbilisi, Istanbul, and more by December.

Employs eco-friendly ATR 72-600 aircraft for the new route.

Offers unmatched access to 33 Greek destinations.

SKY express broadens its international reach with the launch of direct flights between Athens and Tirana. This new service, inaugurated on October 14, operates five times weekly on select days. The airline plans to further develop its network with additional routes to destinations such as Yerevan, Tbilisi, and Istanbul by early December, solidifying its position in the competitive aviation market.

The flights to Tirana are serviced by ATR 72-600 aircraft, recognized for their efficiency and suitability for regional operations. The airline boasts a rejuvenated fleet of 27 planes, among the youngest in Greece, offering passengers a sustainable and comfortable travel experience.

Strategic Importance and Future Goals

Gerasimos Skaltsas, Chief Commercial Officer of SKY express, emphasized the strategic importance of this route, noting the strong historical and cultural ties between Greece and Albania.

The new direct flight to Tirana, a European capital of strategic importance due to the strong ties between Greece and Albania, offers passengers from Albania access to the largest network of 33 Greek destinations. Our goal is to continue providing reliable, high-quality, and affordable travel options, strengthening the connections between the two countries while contributing to the development and extroversion of our country.

Piervittorio Farabbi of Tirana International Airport welcomed the arrival of SKY express: