1st Adventure Fest Climbing Races at Peza Rescheduled

Event: Climbing races of the “1st Adventure Fest.”

Climbing races of the “1st Adventure Fest.” New Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026.

Sunday, May 3, 2026. Time: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Location: Certified climbing field of Peza, Kalo Chorio (Agios Nikolaos).

Certified climbing field of Peza, Kalo Chorio (Agios Nikolaos). Logistics: Climbing equipment provided by the “Talos” Athletic Mountaineering Club.

The limestone cliffs of Kalo Chorio are preparing for a second act. After unpredictable weather forced a last-minute cancellation during the initial April dates, the Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, in partnership with the “Talos” Athletic Mountaineering Club, has officially moved the climbing portion of the 1st Adventure Fest to Sunday, May 3.

The certified climbing field at Peza is more than just a technical challenge for athletes; it is a vantage point that offers a masterclass in Cretan geography. From the rock face, climbers and spectators alike are treated to a sweeping, panoramic view of the deep indigo Mirabello Bay, set against the jagged, imposing silhouettes of the Lasithi peaks. It is a place where the physical exertion of the sport meets the quiet majesty of the natural world.

The decision to reschedule, announced by Deputy Mayor for Sports Stergios Atsalakis and “Talos” President Dimitris Koulougosidis, was driven by the overwhelming number of registrations. Rather than letting the weather dampen the festival’s spirit, the organizers chose to provide a dedicated window for athletes, locals, and visitors to engage with the environment.

The event is designed to be accessible. For those who feel the pull of the rock but lack the gear, the “Talos” Mountaineering Club will be providing all necessary equipment on-site. The goal is simple: to foster a connection with the Cretan landscape through one of its most demanding and rewarding traditional sports.

The competition is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM and conclude by 1:00 PM, making it a perfect Sunday morning excursion for those looking to witness the technical finesse required to navigate the Peza field’s unique geological features.