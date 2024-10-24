PNO Strike Continues, Greek Ferries at a Standstill

Ferries across Greece remained docked on Thursday and will continue to do so on Friday. This situation arises from the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation, PNO, which declared an extension of their 48-hour strike that commenced on Tuesday. The union argues for significant changes in their industry, urging direct discussion with the nation’s Shipping Minister, Christos Stylianidis, to address their demands, prominently featuring the revival of a collective labour agreement.

Impact on Travel and Supplies

With the national holiday on October 28 drawing near, the possibility of further extending the strike over the weekend looms. This would notably affect thousands of travellers and potentially hinder the delivery of essential supplies to the islands. Islanders could find themselves with limited connectivity to the mainland for an extended timeframe, raising concerns about access to necessary resources.

Authorities are preparing for the possibility of protests, increasing security around crucial areas such as prominent ports, public squares, and government facilities, where demonstrations tend to occur. Persistent disturbances to ferry and port operations may arise even after the strike concludes.