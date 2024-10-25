Ferry Strike Ended Thursday Afternoon

The ferry strike in Greece ended Thursday, October 24, 2024, after the PNO accepted a deal proposed by the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies. The deal grants seafarers a 7% salary increase over the next two years.

This deal was struck after PNO’s persistent three-day strike, which led to significant disruptions. As reported by coastal shipping companies, more than 100,000 passengers, 9,000 trucks, and 15,000 cars faced transportation cancellations.

Wages boosted 7% over two years.

Ticket prices set to rise by 2025

Fuel surcharges affect fare rates

The strike was initially set for Tuesday and Wednesday. It extended into Thursday and Friday before an agreement was finally reached late Thursday evening. This resolution allowed regular sailings to resume on Friday, October 25.