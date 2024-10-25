Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Ferry Strike Ended Thursday Afternoon

- October 25th, 2024 02:33 pm

Ferry passengers should expect a notable increase in ticket prices starting in 2025

Ferry passengers should expect a notable increase in ticket prices starting in 2025

Share
Share
Tweet

The ferry strike in Greece ended Thursday, October 24, 2024, after the PNO accepted a deal proposed by the Association of Passenger Shipping Companies. The deal grants seafarers a 7% salary increase over the next two years.

This deal was struck after PNO’s persistent three-day strike, which led to significant disruptions. As reported by coastal shipping companies, more than 100,000 passengers, 9,000 trucks, and 15,000 cars faced transportation cancellations.

  • Wages boosted 7% over two years.
  • Ticket prices set to rise by 2025
  • Fuel surcharges affect fare rates

The strike was initially set for Tuesday and Wednesday. It extended into Thursday and Friday before an agreement was finally reached late Thursday evening. This resolution allowed regular sailings to resume on Friday, October 25.

Anticipated Fare Increase for Ferry Passengers
Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation Nationwide Strike

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is Argophilia's travel and lifestyle co-editor and reporter. He has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet