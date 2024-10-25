This Weekend, Don’t Miss the Kissamos Chestnut Festival

Friday, October 25, the Kissamos Chestnut Festival marks the start of three days filled with festive activities, presenting both charm and tradition. This annual celebration is an exquisite collaboration orchestrated by the Municipality and the communities of Elos and Vlatos. The cultural associations of Elos-Limnes-Louhi “Renaissance” and Vlatos “New Horizons,” along with the active participation of the development company “Nine Villages Ltd.,” lend their spirited support to this event, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Kissamos Chestnut Festival Schedule

Friday, October 25, 2024 | 7 PM | Former Primary School, Limni

Chef Ioanna Pantelaki, a distinguished member of the Hellenic Chefs’ Academy, will captivate participants with a presentation titled “Creative Recipes with Chestnuts.” Expect a masterclass in culinary artistry where the humble chestnut transforms into gourmet delicacies. 8 PM: An intimate concert will resonate with live Greek tunes. The talented Kyriakos Choreftakis (keyboard, vocals), Giannis Choreftakis (guitar, vocals), and Stella Kariotaki (vocals) will serenade attendees with heartfelt melodies.

Saturday, October 26, 2024 | 7 PM | Vlatos Parish Center

The evening will commence with the thoughtful screening of the documentary “Pame Gia Horta.” Produced by the Region of Crete, this collaboration with local associations offers captivating insights into traditional lifestyles. 8 PM: The night progresses with “Musical Journeys,” a thematic performance by the music group Nostodia that promises an evocative auditory experience.

Sunday, October 27, 2024 | 11:30 AM | Elos Central Square

The day begins with welcome speeches, followed by an enlightening lecture on the virtues of chestnuts. The Rizites Association of Kissamos will add cultural depth with a riveting performance of a traditional Rizitiko song. The young talents of Elos Elementary School will present a theatrical portrayal infused with enthusiasm and creativity. Noon: The vibrant sound of Cretan traditional music fills the air, courtesy of Michalis Stauroulakis and his band. Dance groups, including the “Association of Vrakofori” and the “Cretan Dance Association of Kissamos,” alongside other renowned ensembles, will dazzle with performances donned in traditional attire. Visitors can savour local products and enjoy roasted chestnuts offered generously throughout the festivities.

Michalis Stauroulakis

The Kissamos Chestnut Festival promises an enriching experience that intertwines heritage, gastronomy, and a zestful community spirit.