Dutch Tourist Rescued After Fall at the Chania Venetian Harbor

This afternoon, Chania’s Coast Guard and EKAB paramedics teamed up for a swift rescue after A 54-year-old woman from the Netherlands fell while walking the Venetian harbor’s breakwater. According to the announcement from the Coast Guard, “Around noon today, the First Coast Guard Station of Chania, under the Central Port Authority of Chania, was notified of an injury sustained by a 54-year-old foreign national (a Dutch citizen), after she fell to the ground on the breakwater at the Venetian Port of Chania. Coast Guard and Port Authority personnel arrived at the scene in a patrol vehicle, along with the chartered vessel DOUKAS (Registration No. 1166), carrying EKAV paramedics. The injured woman was transported to a location in the Port’s Land Zone, where she received first aid and was subsequently transported by an EKAV ambulance to the General Prefectural Hospital of Chania AGIOS GEORGIOS for further medical care.”

Navigating the long stone seawall leading to the iconic lighthouse can be a challenge even in perfect conditions. When the call came in to the 1st Chania Port Section of the Central Port Authority, officials moved quickly. Because the victim was on the breakwater, rescuers used both land and sea assets.

While Coast Guard officers arrived by patrol vehicle, the operation was bolstered by the vessel Doukas, which carried a team of EKAB (National Centers for Emergency Care) paramedics directly to the site. This amphibious approach allowed the medical team to reach the injured woman more quickly than by traversing the narrow stone path on foot.

After receiving initial on-the-spot first aid, the woman was carefully transferred to the main land area of the port. A waiting ambulance then transported her to the “Agios Georgios” General Prefectural Hospital of Chania for further medical care.

While the investigation into the exact circumstances of the fall is ongoing, the incident serves as a cautionary tale for those walking the harbor’s perimeter. The Venetian stones, while beautiful and steeped in history, are often uneven and can be slippery. Chania’s emergency services remain highly responsive, but the harbor’s ancient architecture demands a steady gaze and careful footing.