Sailing Towards Sustainability: Greece’s €2M Boost for Cleaner Seas

In September 2023, former EU commissioner and Climate Crisis minister Christos Stylianides became Shipping & Island Policy minister. Since then, he accelerated efforts to enhance the Greek fleet’s environmental footprint in conformity with current European and international laws.

In February, Stylianides and German Minister of Digital Governance and Transport Volker Wissing met in Berlin last Thursday to strengthen the Greece-Germany maritime partnership.



The summit confirmed bilateral and international cooperation, including EU and IMO partnerships.

This cooperation aims to boost EU competitiveness, implement ambitious but practicable reforms internationally, and promote sustainable shipping sector growth and eco-friendly marine practices.



Establishing a working committee strengthened this partnership. Additionally, the Greek minister met with Association of German Shipowners head Gaby Bornheim.

Yesterday, Stylianidis got closer to securing 1.5 billion euros in subsidies and credits for new coastal passenger ferries to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.



As a former EU commissioner, the minister negotiated with the European Commission and relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Transport, to allocate €580 million from the National Strategic Reference Framework (ESPA) and the Recovery and Resilience Fund. These monies will assist critical steps and port infrastructure improvements, particularly those servicing island destinations. Further conversations with Brussels include exploring more resources, maybe direct subsidies. These processes should result in about €1.5 billion in subsidies and interest-free loans.



With donations from qualifying shipping businesses, these efforts might reach €2 billion in budget.