Going App Offers Tips for Affordable Holiday Travels

Travel app Going provides fresh insights into nabbing affordable holiday flight tickets. As flight prices drop post-summer, travellers can save 40% to 90% on flights. Understanding that cheap fares are subject to daily probabilities can be a game-changer; therefore, the Going travel app reveals the best times to book flights, avoid price jumps, and maximize rewards.

There’s no universal “best day” for purchasing tickets, but prices climb the closer it gets to major holidays. Booking during off-peak times, much like buying winter wear out of season, often yields the best deals. By early November, deals become scarce, so grab a reasonable fare and monitor price changes, taking advantage of airlines’ removed change fees when prices drop.

Savvy Timing for Holiday Travel

Flying during high-demand periods such as Thanksgiving and New Year’s often results in steep prices and crowded airports. Yet, flexibility can lead to savings. Travelling on holidays often slices ticket costs by up to 25%.

Thanksgiving is one of the best times of year to find a cheap international flight.

Thanksgiving: Avoid leaving the Tuesday or Wednesday before and returning the Sunday after. These are peak travel days. Instead, consider travelling the weekend before or the following week for better rates.

Avoid leaving the Tuesday or Wednesday before and returning the Sunday after. These are peak travel days. Instead, consider travelling the weekend before or the following week for better rates. Christmas: Departing on key days like December 22 or 23 is pricy. Instead, choose to fly on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Returning December 31 instead of January 1 can avoid the New Year’s rush.

Last-Minute Strategies and Special Deals

If you must book a last-minute Christmas flight, do it at least 21 days ahead. Airlines often require this advance for the best rates; prices can surge by $100-$200 after this period.

The period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is ripe for fantastic flight deals. This year, capitalize on reduced crowds to secure trips to top winter destinations:

New York City to Amsterdam: $397 (60% off-peak)

Los Angeles to Rome: $556 (55% off-peak)

Chicago to Salt Lake City: $179 (60% off-peak)

Explore holiday hotspots like Bavaria’s Christmas markets or U.S. spots like McAdenville and Leavenworth for festive cheer.

Maximizing Rewards and Additional Tips

When fares are high, points become precious. Going’s new Going With Points service notifies users of deals concerning points and miles. Don’t let year-end perks or credits expire unused, and leverage low-cost carriers for more economical options. Lower cost often means fewer frills, but airlines like Spirit and Frontier now offer more flexibility without changing fees.

Going’s Mobile App

With Going’s mobile app, finding holiday deals is now more convenient. The Watchlist feature lets travellers keep tabs on up to ten destinations, ensuring that no deal escapes unnoticed, even during the busy holiday season.