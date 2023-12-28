Crete: Steep Ferry Prices for Passengers and Vehicles in 2024

Ticket prices and fares for ferry passengers and vehicles are on the rise due to the inclusion of shipping in the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) from January 1, 2024. Zarpanews.gr reports that the additional cost resulting from ship emissions of gaseous pollutants is being transferred to the ship’s users.

The EU Emissions Trading System requires polluters to pay for their greenhouse gas emissions and helps to reduce emissions while generating revenue to support the EU’s transition to environmentally friendly practices. It is active in all EU countries, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway (EEA-EFTA states), and applies to emissions from approximately 10,000 energy and manufacturing facilities, as well as airlines operating within and departing from the EU to Switzerland and the United Kingdom, accounting for around 40% of the EU’s emissions. Starting in 2024, it will also encompass emissions from maritime transport.

The Grimaldi Group and the Attica Group, which operate on the Greece-Italy lines, have announced surcharges for trucks. Attica has also announced surcharges for passengers. The surcharges for trucks vary depending on the line, ranging from 1.50 euros per linear meter on the Igoumenitsa-Bari lines to 5.70 euros on the Patra Agona line. This means that a 20-meter truck will pay an extra 34 to 114 euros.

Attica Group has also announced an increase in ticket prices for passengers, ranging from 4-12 euros depending on the line. This increase corresponds to the “CO2 fare”.

This change is in line with the European Union’s “Fit for 55” target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The new regulation will require shipping companies to purchase emission allowances to offset the carbon dioxide emitted by their ships. There will be a three-year transition period, during which companies will gradually increase their purchase of emission trading rights.

The new environmental regulation will apply from 01.01.2024 for passenger ships of more than 5,000 gross tonnage operating on islands with more than 200,000 inhabitants, as well as on lines connecting Greece with other countries. There are also increases on the lines of Crete, with both the Attica Group and the Minoan Lines expected to announce fare changes soon.