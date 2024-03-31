Valencia Airport EV Mobility Improved by EVB

Amid rising global concerns about climate change, Spain is experiencing a notable increase in adopting electric vehicles (EVs) and EV mobility. As transportation hubs, airports are keeping up with this trend by exploring innovative business models. Valencia Airport (IATA: VLC, ICAO: LEVC) has made a notable advancement by collaborating with EVB, a subsidiary of Beny that specializes in intelligent charging solutions.

Cutting-Edge Charging Infrastructure

This project has dramatically improved the airport’s operations and represents a significant step in promoting EV mobility in Spain. It offers convenient charging solutions that have revitalized the airport.

This collaboration has resulted in the creation of a cutting-edge charging station equipped with:

Addressing Diverse Parking Needs

With their focus on convenience, cost efficiency, and adaptability, more and more EV drivers are choosing to park at the airport and charge their EVs. There are different categories of airport parking based on the duration of parking:

Long-term Parking:

Travelers on business trips or vacations

Parking duration: 1 to 3 days, or up to half a month to a month

Short-term Parking:

Passengers dropping off/picking up friends or family

Airport visitors

Parking duration: Typically around 1 to 2 hours

Other Durations:

Airport personnel parking during working hours

Tailored Solutions for Optimal Charging

The EVB team had in-depth conversations with airport authorities and offered tailored EV charging solutions to meet the needs of different parking user groups:

Long-term Parking:

Requirements: Remote control, space utilization, investment costs

Solution: EVB BCPC-D2N-P charger Dual sockets and charging guns for two vehicles 7.4 kW charging power per gun OCPP1.6J protocol for remote control via mobile app Protective functions for enhanced safety



Short-term Parking:

Requirements: Rapid power replenishment, space optimization, convenient maintenance

Solution: EVB BADC82-D floor-mounted DC fast charger 82 kW charging power for swift mileage replenishment Three charging guns for simultaneous charging Outstanding heat dissipation and protection functions Modular structure for easy installation and maintenance Flexible payment options (PayPal, offline transactions)



Remarkable Achievements for EV Mobility

Enhanced service capacity with 172 additional charging points

Diverse charging power and modes to cater to varying user needs

Transition to an innovative business model, boosting parking lot utilization and revenue streams

Promotion of eco-friendly travel by encouraging EV adoption and reducing carbon emissions

This project has been a resounding success, meeting all user requirements and contributing to sustainable development. It has also greatly enhanced the company’s reputation and provided valuable insights and experiences for future EV charger projects. With our extensive knowledge and expertise in the airport industry, EVB is dedicated to working closely with other businesses, consistently bringing innovative solutions to the table, and guaranteeing that users around the globe enjoy even more convenient and efficient charging experiences.