A Local Guide’s Take on Esperides Resort Crete

The luxury hotel Esperides Resort Crete, situated in the traditional village of Koutouloufari, is one of the best all-inclusive (half-board, in this case) stays on the North Coast of Crete. Billed as an “authentic experience,” the luxury hotel may not be about traditional Cretan experiences but is a unique stay, even if it’s not a 5-star resort.

Esperides has over 100 spacious suites, four swimming pools, a wellness center, three restaurants, and a bar. Located in the Koutouloufari district of greater Hersonissos, Esperides lies just 1km from buzzing Hersonissos and countless day and night entertainment activities. For some, this may be a big plus, but for others, it could be a drag.

Esperides Resort – Screenshot via Google Maps

With a 9.2 rating from guests’ reviews on Booking.com, the resort is one of the most popular and expectation-prompting vacation stays in this part of Crete. Booking fills in the blank spaces for us, listing the elevators, sky bridges, and the “European, Full English/Irish, Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten-free, Buffet,” as well. And like me, some of you will wonder if this breakfast fare has anything to do with local tradition. And no, I am not fond of all-inclusive for this very reason. I can get a buffet at the Holiday Inn in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Anyway, Adventourely and other travel media outlets recommend Esperides Resort Crete as one of the best resorts to stay at in 2024. Hersonissos Hotels profiles the resort as well but betrays much of the misinformation about it. Most people drawn to alleged 5-star digs are not into crowded places like Star Beach, an alleged five-minute walk to the sea, and the go-kart rides and water parks this part of Crete is famous for.

Esperides Resort Crete is quite a distance from the beaches and, as you can see, surrounded by pensions, hotels, and resorts.

Interestingly (or to be expected) Eurowings Holidays tags Esperides like this, ” Luxushotel mit erstklassiger Lage im Herzen eines kretischen Dorfes mit Blick auf das Ägäische Meer!” Which, loosely translated, reads, “Luxury hotel with a prime location in the heart of a Cretan village overlooking the Aegean Sea!” Well, it depends on your definition of prime, I guess. The Instagram share below from travel agent Samantha Broadway, illustrates the real value of the resort – it’s just very nice. The design is flawless, and the view of the Aegean off in the distance is amazing, based on all the photos I’ve seen.

However, as you can see from the Google Maps image above, hoteliers, bar owners, and other business types have transformed what was a beautiful little village into a small Ft. Lauderdale of hotels, bars, rent-a-car businesses, and so forth. While the hotel accommodations are nice, calling it a traditional experience is a stretch. It’s traditional commercialization that does not even meet Disney standards in my book. Somebody smacked an all-day bar/restaurant/sports cafe across the narrow village street. Use your little “Google Man” if you think I am wrong.

And get this; you’ll love the fluffy. Booking says the “resort is amphitheatrically built,” which in reality means there’s a big ass mountain behind the village and a steep hill to climb back up if you’re returning from your day at the beach below. Don’t pack the beach chairs; carry extra water if you’re headed down the mountain in Summer. Some nearby dumpsters and ruined buildings offer contrast, too. As for the village, I’ll provide a bit of history.

Koutouloufari was referred to as “Calafari Metochio” by Fr. Barozzi in 1577 in a catalogue of villages on the island. Famous for its stone architecture, the once quintessential hamlet is now dominated by touristic scars. While there are still a number of ideal traditional tavernas and shops, many of the village’s stone houses lie in ruins today. For genuinely authentic Crete, travellers must get farther from the sea, especially in the island’s Northcentral areas.

So, the luxury hotel Esperides Resort Crete has its cushy comforts and services. However, classifying it as a 5-star resort is nonsense. In fact, there are very few 5-star accommodations on the island of Crete, but many marketing directors and tour operators like to tell people there are hundreds. What does attest to the resort’s value proposition are the Google (4.6), Tripadvisor (4.5), Booking.com, and other reviews guests leave for the hotel. That said, for a few euros more you can get a dreams fulfilled right on some of Crete’s best beaches.

I won’t name any hotels here, out of fairness, but for €139 per night, you can book your island fantasy. My best advice is to shop, and shop, and to use your little Google Maps man to scout about before booking any hotel or resort. Also, reading the history of the places nearby is helpful, and not only for ancient civilization enthusiasts. Esperides Resort Crete is a very nice hotel. My review here is based on our knowledge of Crete, the opinions of colleagues familiar with such hotels, and the expectations of these hotels and resorts established with their marketing. I will say kudos to those who created the resort’s website; it conveys a dream vacation.

The current early season deal starts at about €461 for five nights with breakfast if you use the resort’s website.

Address: Costa Varnali Street

Koutouloufari, Hersonissos, Crete, Greece

Tel: +30 2897 022322