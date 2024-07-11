Book Your Ski Vacation on the Eurostar Snow Train

Winter enthusiasts yearning for ski holidays can secure their spots on the Eurostar Snow train. This sought-after service, which resumes on December 21st, has been available for booking since July 9, 2024.

Easy, Traffic-Free Travel

Begin your journey at London St Pancras International, transfer at Lille Europe, and effortlessly reach Chambéry, Albertville, Moûtiers-Salins-Brides-Les-Bains, Aime-la-Plagne, or Bourg-Saint-Maurice. Enjoy convenience without the hassle of traffic. For your return journey, relax on a Sunday trip back home.

Travel Dates: December 21, 2024 – March 1, 2025

December 21, 2024 – March 1, 2025 Return Trip Dates: December 29, 2024 – March 2, 2025

Simple and Convenient Journey

Taking the Eurostar to the French Alps is straightforward. Depart from London St Pancras International, ensuring to arrive on time. At Lille Europe, head to the main floor for your platform details before boarding your connecting train to Bourg-Saint-Maurice.

For the return, reverse the steps, making sure to arrive early. Clear border control and security at Lille Europe before boarding your train home.

Tickets and Travel Comfort

Pricing: Starting at £99 one way in Standard, £149 in Standard Premier.

Starting at £99 one way in Standard, £149 in Standard Premier. Duration: Under 8 hours from London to Bourg-Saint-Maurice, 9 hours return.

Onboard Amenities

London to Lille:

Ample space for larger bags

Ski equipment allowed

Charging points for devices

Free wi-fi

Eurostar Café with food and drinks

Eurostar Plus: Meal served at your seat

Lille to the French Alps:

Snacks available

Free onboard wi-fi

Plug sockets at each seat

Arriving in the French Alps

Stations at Chambéry, Albertville, Moûtiers-Salins-Brides-Les-Bains, Aime-la-Plagne, and Bourg-Saint-Maurice have quick stops, so be ready to disembark.

At Bourg-Saint-Maurice, coaches await to transport you to Val Thorens, Val d’Isère, Courchevel, La Tania, Tignes, Meribel, or Les Menuires.

Effortless Travel Benefits

Generous luggage allowance: Two bags plus ski equipment

No liquid restrictions: Carry drinks and full-size toiletries

Comfortable seating with ample space

Free wi-fi for much of the journey

Avoid the chaos of flights and indulge in a comfortable, scenic train ride to your favourite ski destination. The Eurostar Snow train offers a perfect blend of convenience, comfort, and adventure for your winter escape.