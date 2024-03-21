Thessaloniki to Host EuroPride 2024 in June

EuroPride 2024: Thessaloniki is on the verge of making history as it prepares to host the first EuroPride in Greece, a momentous event with immense social impact.

Thessaloniki was selected to host EuroPride 2024, a significant decision made during the annual general meeting of the European Pride Organisers Association in Gothenburg, Sweden, back in October 2017. This announcement sparked excitement for what promises to be a monumental event, highlighting Thessaloniki’s cultural importance and rich history of strength and inclusivity. Hosting EuroPride puts Thessaloniki on the international stage and highlights Greece’s changing social landscape, demonstrating the country’s strides in accepting the LGBTQI community.

The event follows the Hellenic Parliament’s historic decision to legalise same-sex marriage on February 16, 2024, which marked a significant milestone for the LGBTQ+ community in Greece. For years, this community has tirelessly advocated for recognition and equality despite the challenges posed by the powerful Greek Orthodox Church.

Greece has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Orthodox Christian country to legalise same-sex marriage. There are 14 countries in the world with a majority of Orthodox Christians. Several of these countries, including Ukraine and Belarus, were formerly part of the Soviet Union.

Thessaloniki is preparing for a surge of at least 40,000 visitors, eager to dive into the wide array of events, parades, and celebrations scheduled for EuroPride. The city’s streets will burst with vibrant hues, melodic tunes, and an overwhelming sense of happiness, creating a beautiful mosaic of human bonds and unity. With many thought-provoking exhibitions, cultural events, jubilant parades, and parties, EuroPride in Thessaloniki is set to be an exuberant celebration of diversity and unity. It perfectly embodies the EuroPride 2024 slogan, “Persevere – Progress – Prosper.”

The 9-day EuroPride festival in the Greek city will feature a variety of events held in different locations throughout the city centre. The event will take place at the waterfront promenade, Xarchakos Park, the cultural space of Thessaloniki Port, and Aristotelous Square.



The organizer has announced that the festivities will culminate on June 29 with the EuroPride Parade, which will make its way through the historic centre and along the waterfront. To add to the vibrant atmosphere, the city’s White Tower will be illuminated in a stunning display of rainbow colours. Many Greek and European partners will be organizing parallel events.

The upcoming EuroPride event in Thessaloniki will positively impact tourism, boosting the local economy. In addition to the immediate advantages, this event showcases Thessaloniki as a lively and inclusive destination, offering long-term benefits for the city’s tourism industry. Thessaloniki’s appeal will be significantly enhanced by the global attention it receives, attracting visitors to this vibrant seaside city throughout the year.

Hosting EuroPride in Thessaloniki is a significant event that marks Greece’s cultural and social progress. This event highlights the nation’s strides in diversity and LGBTQI rights, showcasing the evolving attitudes and perceptions towards the community in a country with a rich history, though not always accepting. This event symbolises progress, pushing back against biases and promoting a society that embraces everyone. It represents Greece’s progress and the ongoing pursuit of acceptance and equality for everyone.

Hosting the EuroPride 2024 will undoubtedly be a significant moment for the city and Greece as a whole. However, it is crucial to acknowledge the unfortunate incident that took place on Saturday 9 March, 2024, when a homophobic mob attacked two members of the LGBT+ community in downtown Thessaloniki. Thousands of individuals took to the streets, passionately expressing their views through chants, Pride flags, and banners that condemned fascism, homophobia, and transphobia. Perhaps EuroPride 2024 is a step forward.