Air Serbia and The New Terminal One at JFK Announce New Partnership

The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport recently announced a new partnership with Air Serbia that will offer even more options for travellers at the state-of-the-art terminal, which is set to welcome its first customers in 2026.



The construction of the New Terminal One is a collaborative effort between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. It plays a crucial role in the agency’s extensive $19 billion redevelopment plan for JFK Airport.



Currently, Air Serbia operates from Terminal 1 at New York JFK, offering flights between Belgrade and New York JFK up to seven times a week. The Serbian national airline initiated service to JFK in 2016, demonstrating its increasing dedication to the city of New York, as evidenced by its partnership with the New Terminal One.

Partnership with The New Terminal One is a testament to the continuous improvement of our services and commitment to customer satisfaction. We are convinced that the cutting-edge technology, streamlined processes, and enhanced amenities of the New Terminal One will redefine the way of travel and conveniently make enjoyable journeys for our passengers. Jiri Marek, Air Serbia CEO

The New Terminal One has recently revealed its partnership with seven major airlines, including Air France, KLM, Etihad, Korean Air, LOT Polish Airlines, EVA Air, and the latest addition, Air Serbia. Additional partner airlines will be announced in the upcoming months. The New Terminal One aims to be recognized as one of the top 5 Skytrax terminals worldwide. It will provide cutting-edge technology and a premium retail and dining experience that captures the essence of New York.

As we advance towards our scheduled opening in 2026, our momentum to become JFK’s terminal of choice for global airlines is accelerating. We thank the team at Air Serbia for placing their trust in The New Terminal One and look forward to welcoming them on board. Dr. Gerrard P. Bushell, The New Terminal One President and CEO

The first phase of the terminal, which includes the headhouse and 14 gates, is set to open in June 2026 and fully open in 2030. Once completed, the terminal will provide 23 gates and an impressive 2.4 million square feet of space. Once finished, the international-only terminal at JFK will be the largest, taking up the space of the current Terminal 1 and the former Terminals 2 and 3.

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is an ambitious and thrilling endeavour to create a top-notch international terminal that will act as a central terminal in the Port Authority’s $19 billion overhaul of JFK into a prominent gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO aims to establish a groundbreaking benchmark for design and service, striving to achieve a prestigious Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be recognized as one of the most exceptional airport terminals globally. The $9 billion first phase represents a significant milestone in project financing in the United States.



The construction of the New Terminal One is currently underway. It will encompass the areas previously occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3. This new terminal will serve as the anchor for JFK’s south side. The construction is being carried out in stages. The initial phase, which encompasses the newly constructed arrivals and departures halls along with the first batch of 14 fresh gates, is projected to be operational by 2026.



Upon its expected completion in 2030, the New Terminal One will boast an impressive 2.4 million square feet in size. This will establish it as the largest terminal at JFK, rivalling the combined size of LaGuardia Airport’s two new terminals. NTO is set to become a cutting-edge international terminal with 23 gates. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the terminal will offer spacious, well-lit public areas, state-of-the-art technology, and a variety of amenities. These enhancements aim to provide customers an exceptional experience, rivalling the top-rated airport terminals globally.



The consortium of labour, operating, and financial partners leading the New Terminal One project includes Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. A dedicated team of skilled workers is constructing an NTO promoting local inclusion and labour participation. Our focus is on fostering diversity and creating opportunities for local, minority, and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs) and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOBs). We are dedicated to building capacity and providing ambitious goals for these enterprises.



