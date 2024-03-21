Budapest Spring Festival from April 29 to May 12

The Budapest Spring Festival (Budapesti Tavaszi Fesztivál) creates a vibrant atmosphere of freedom and artistic expression that permeates the city’s squares. At its 44th edition, the grand fete will showcase a diverse range of over 40 events spread across nearly 30 locations, providing an enriching experience for both residents and visitors of Budapest. Mark your calendars from April 29 to May 12!



This iconic festival has a long and storied history and is celebrating its 44th edition in the beautiful Hungarian capital this year. During these captivating weeks, Budapest comes alive with vibrant energy, effortlessly merging freedom and culture into a beautiful symphony. Indulge in many artistic pursuits, captivating musical shows, and stimulating exhibits that invite you to delve into the vibrant essence of the city.

44th Budapest Spring Festival Highlights

Festival Opening:

Marking the momentous occasion of Hungary’s 20th anniversary of joining the EU, the renowned Chamber Orchestra of Europe will open the Budapest Spring Festival, captivating audiences with an unforgettable concert at the Italian Cultural Institute of Budapest on April 29 at 19:00.

JazzFest Budapest 2024

Spring in Budapest is a vibrant celebration of jazz, with exceptional artists from Hungary and worldwide performing in concert halls, clubs, and public squares. It is part of the Budapesti Tavaszi Fesztivál and starts on April 25 and ends on May 15, 2024.

Ode to Joy (Ludus Europae)

On May 1, 2024, Budapest will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hungary’s entry into the European Union with an extraordinary and unparalleled evening at Merlin (Gerlóczy u. 4, 1052). This event is part of the JazzFest Budapest 2024 program.

DJ BOOTSIE: BARTOKOSMOS

Béla Bartók was transformed for the modern era, incorporating elements of sampling, drum machines, and turntables. Bartokosmos is comprised of meticulously reimagined transcriptions of Béla Bartók’s compositions. Admission to the concert in Városliget Park at 20:00 on May 10 is free.

From Sapporo to Budapest

Experience a captivating piano concert featuring the incredible talent of Takuma Onodera, a renowned pianist from Japan. His exceptional musical journey began at the tender age of five. Despite being a high school student, he had already showcased his talent at Carnegie Hall and achieved recognition by winning worldwide prizes at renowned music competitions.

The concert will be held at the Liszt Academy – Chambre Solti on May 12 at 19:00.

Cirque Inextremiste (FR): Damoclès

Are you feeling adventurous? Step into the spotlight of this immersive performance by the French Cirque Inextremiste, where dance, street art, and music intertwine. The event occurs on May 1 at 11:00 and 17:00 at Madách Imre Square.

Kádár Emese: “Not_Found”

The Space Contemporary Art Gallery will showcase “Not_Found,” a captivating solo exhibition by Emese Kádár, who was recognized as the winner of the prestigious Esterházy Art Dating competition. Mark your calendars for May 2 and visit the Gallery to experience the incredible artwork.

Sustainable Fashion Movements: Rezes-Tihanyi-Gerlóczi: Revived wardrobe

Reconsidering our wardrobe choices has become an essential and unavoidable aspect of our lives, transcending mere trendiness. However, it is not uncommon for us to become entangled in the intricate web of fashion consumption, accumulating an abundance of garments that remain untouched and neglected. Visit Merlin on May 4 at 8:00 PM.

Seance (Necromancy): Documentarist VR performance

Time travel enables us to reflect on our past and confront the present challenges. From May 6 to 8, multiple times throughout the day, there will be events happening at Merlin that require admission.

Anne Anderegg (CH): Silver Boom

At what point and for what reasons does the female body gradually fade from view as time goes on? How do these bodies, filled with knowledge and stories, manifest themselves in the bustling urban landscape? What insights do they provide? What insights can be gained from their experiences? Join Anne Anderegg for a participatory performance at Újpalotai vásárcsarnok on May 8 and 9 at 17:30.

Design Without Borders

Once again, the Kiscelli Museum is set to host the highly anticipated independent design and all-arts event series, showcasing the incredible talent of nearly 200 artists from 20 different countries. Immerse yourself in diverse experiences, from captivating guided tours to mesmerizing contemporary dance performances and enchanting classical and modern music concerts. While an integral part of the Budapest Spring Festival, this event extends from May 5 until June 23.

The 44th Budapest Spring Festival, which aligns with the 20th anniversary of Hungary’s accession to the European Union, contemplates Hungary’s deep intellectual and emotional ties with Europe. Budapest welcomes people from all over the world, standing in solidarity with those impacted by global conflicts and supporting the fight for freedom. The city embraces diversity and unity with open arms, as reflected in its slogan, “A city in unity.”



In addition to showcasing Hungarian talents, the festival will welcome a wide range of international artists. Among the notable venues are recently opened spaces, such as the City Hall Passage and Merlin, unveiled to celebrate Budapest’s 150th birthday.



With performances spanning classical to contemporary, the festival guarantees an immersive and captivating experience that will delight audiences of all ages.