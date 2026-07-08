Air travelers flying to and from Europe could soon enjoy stronger protections after the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved a major update to EU passenger rights legislation.

The revised rules, adopted by 646 votes to 12, introduce faster compensation procedures, greater fare transparency, and new protections for families, passengers with disabilities, and anyone affected by flight delays or cancellations.

Rapporteur Andrey Novakov emphasized the historical weight of the decision: “Today’s vote is a win—for both passengers and European aviation. After more than 13 years of deadlock, we are finally replacing uncertainty with clear rules, stronger rights and confidence. When people take a plane, their rights will not be left behind on the ground.”

The legislation must still receive final approval from the Council of the European Union before taking effect.

Faster Compensation

Passengers will continue to be entitled to compensation for delayed or cancelled flights under existing EU thresholds, with payments remaining at:

€250 for flights up to 1,500 km

for flights up to 1,500 km €400 for many medium-haul routes

for many medium-haul routes €600 for longer international flights

The 30-Day Payout Clock

The updated legislation makes claiming compensation easier.

Passengers requesting a refund instead of rerouting will receive it automatically, while airlines must explain the compensation process within four days after a disrupted journey ends.

Getting money back from an airline has historically required the patience of a saint. The EU is changing the timeline. Passengers now have nine months to file a compensation claim. Once the claim is submitted, the airline has exactly 30 days to pay up. Airlines can avoid paying the cash compensation if the disruption falls under “extraordinary circumstances.” The new rules provide an open list of these events, including natural disasters, war, extreme weather, unruly passengers, or strikes by airport and ground handling staff. However, even if the airline avoids the cash payout, it cannot abandon you on the tarmac. The “duty of care” remains strictly in place.

If they refuse, they must formally invoke “extraordinary circumstances” (like severe weather or strikes) and explain the denial in writing, directing the passenger to the next steps. If passengers choose a full refund instead of re-routing, the reimbursement must be processed automatically.

Under the mandatory duty of care for stranded travelers, airlines must supply refreshments every two hours of waiting time, a full meal after three hours, and overnight hotel accommodation for up to three nights if the disruption is caused by extraordinary circumstances beyond the carrier’s control, such as natural disasters, military conflicts, severe weather, unruly passengers, or air traffic control strikes.

No More Boarding Pass Scams

The revised rules also include several practical improvements:

No extra charge for correcting simple spelling mistakes in passenger names.

Digital boarding passes must be provided without requiring an airline app or customer account.

Printed boarding passes cannot be refused if passengers have already checked in.

Travelers using only the return portion of a round-trip ticket cannot be penalized simply because they did not use the outbound flight.

An End to Airline App Mandates and Sneaky Fees

One of the most significant triumphs for consumer advocates is the dismantling of digital barriers. Airlines are now strictly prohibited from forcing passengers to create user accounts or download proprietary smartphone applications to receive reimbursement data or digital boarding passes.

Passengers who prefer physical documentation can no longer be charged additional fees for printing their boarding passes at the airport if they have already checked in online, nor can they be denied boarding for presenting a self-printed version of a digital pass. Spelling errors on tickets must also be corrected free of charge.

Furthermore, the new rules eliminate the predatory “no-show” clause. Passengers can now freely use the return portion of a round-trip ticket even if they missed or bypassed the outbound flight, with no extra fees or ticket cancellations allowed.

Baggage Transparency and Family Cohesion

The regulation takes direct aim at budget airline pricing models by establishing that passengers have an inherent right to bring one personal item, such as a small backpack or handbag, into the cabin at no extra cost. To ensure true price comparison, search portals and airlines must display fares inclusive of standard carry-on luggage from the very first step of the booking process.

For families and vulnerable passengers, the rulebook eliminates the practice of charging extra fees to sit together. Airlines are now legally required to place any adult accompanying a child under the age of 14 in an adjacent seat for free. This identical right is extended to pregnant women and travelers with reduced mobility.

If approved by the Council as expected, the new rules will enter into force 20 days after publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, with airlines and EU member states given one year to implement the changes.