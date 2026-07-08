Wasabe, a popular Asian fusion cuisine brand in Crete, is expanding its franchise network.

The company seeks partners for new locations in Siteia, Agios Nikolaos, Ierapetra, and beyond.

Founder Giorgos Zacharioudakis emphasizes a partnership model focused on shared values and quality.

Over A Decade of Sushi in Crete

Tourists arrive in Crete for the ancient ruins and the beaches, but they quickly experience the local food scene. Over the last decade, one homegrown brand has completely changed how locals and visitors eat. The journey began in 2015 with a single store in Hersonissos. Over a decade, the brand expanded to five locations. By adapting Asian dishes to the local palate, the brand turned sushi into a daily habit for residents of Heraklion.

The company is now seeking franchise partners for new locations, with Sitia, Agios Nikolaos, and Ierapetra among its priority markets, while remaining open to opportunities elsewhere on the island. This expansion is not merely about finding financial backers. The brand prioritizes candidates who share its core values, possess a genuine passion for gastronomy, and understand the critical role of quality.

The Philosophy Behind the Brand

Giorgos Zacharioudakis, the founder and owner, explained the strategy to Cretalive.gr. He made it clear that the company views this growth as a deep collaboration rather than a simple transaction.

“‘We are not simply searching for investors. We are searching for individuals with shared values, who love gastronomy, understand the importance of quality, and want to build teams. Wasabe is its people,’ Zacharioudakis stated.”

For the Wasabe team, rapid expansion is not the primary goal. Every new location must maintain the exact philosophy that defined their very first step in Hersonissos. The brand relies on ten years of operational experience, a proven business model, and the full support of the central team to ensure every new partner succeeds.