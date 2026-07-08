Chania Municipal Market Targets September Reopening After Years of Restoration

After years of restoration work, Chania’s iconic Municipal Market is finally entering its last phase, with city officials aiming to reopen the historic landmark this September.

According to Zarpa News, Deputy Mayor for Finance Tasos Aloglou said shop owners are expected to begin taking possession of their premises during July, allowing them to fit out their businesses and complete the licensing process ahead of the long-awaited reopening.

The municipality hopes the market will welcome visitors during the first weeks of autumn, in time to benefit from September’s strong tourism season.

Two parallel processes are now nearing completion: the final construction work on the landmark building and the preparation of the individual businesses that will operate inside it.

Most commercial spaces have already been allocated through competitive procedures, with only two units still awaiting reassignment after initial tenders failed to attract successful bids.

Meanwhile, rental agreements for former tenants are expected to move forward once an independent valuation report is delivered later this month.

According to the municipality, electrical systems, flooring, plumbing, and most mechanical installations have been largely completed.

The main remaining work involves installing next-generation photovoltaic panels and completing landscaping around the market.

Officials say that, barring unforeseen delays, the building itself should appear virtually complete during July.

Opened in 1913, Chania’s Municipal Market has long been one of the city’s architectural and commercial landmarks. Its closure for extensive restoration transformed the heart of the old city, leaving both residents and returning visitors eagerly awaiting its return.

If the current timetable holds (initially reported a summer opening), September will mark the beginning of a new chapter for one of Crete’s best-known public markets.