The Panhellenic Animal Welfare and Environmental Federation (PFPO) is demanding immediate inspections of horse-drawn carriages in Chania.

The organization cites repeated citizen reports regarding the working conditions of the animals during high temperatures.

Authorities are urged to enforce strict rest, shade, and hydration rules to protect the horses and the country’s tourism image.

The Venetian Harbor of Chania remains one of the most photographed and visited spots in Crete. Among the cobblestones and the old shipyards, horse-drawn carriages offer a classic tourist ride.

The Panhellenic Animal Welfare and Environmental Federation (PFPO) has sent a letter to the relevant authorities requesting more frequent routine and unannounced inspections by police and veterinary services.

The organization is demanding immediate intervention to guarantee the welfare of the animals pulling these carriages. The plea follows numerous complaints from citizens who have witnessed the animals working under difficult conditions, particularly when the summer temperatures soar.

Demanding Strict Rules and Surprise Inspections

The PFPO is not just asking for better intentions; they are demanding concrete action. The federation wants a significant increase in both scheduled and surprise inspections carried out by the police and veterinary authorities. Their list of requirements for the animals is clear and non-negotiable. Horses must not work during extreme heatwaves or if they are showing any signs of illness. Furthermore, the working environment must provide adequate shade, continuous access to fresh drinking water, and sufficient rest periods. Regular veterinary checks are also required to monitor the overall health of the animals.

Beyond the ethical treatment of the animals, the federation points out a practical reality for the tourism sector. How a country treats its working animals is a direct reflection of its culture and respect for living beings. The PFPO stresses that animal protection is a fundamental obligation of the state.

At the time of writing, no response from local authorities or carriage operators had been announced.