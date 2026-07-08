The political party NIKI submitted a formal parliamentary question regarding a massive wind farm project in Rethymno.

The project includes 47 wind turbines with a total capacity of 282 MW.

The planned sites are located in the municipalities of Rethymno, Amari, and Agios Vasileios.

Lawmakers are requesting environmental studies, planning documents, and economic analyses.

Concerns include Natura 2000 protected areas, biodiversity, cultural heritage, and local consultation.

The government has yet to respond.

A Massive Shift for the Cretan Mountains

A massive infrastructure project proposing the installation of 47 large-scale wind turbines across the regional unit has landed in the Greek Parliament. The plan involves seven distinct Wind Farms with a total capacity of 282 MW. These structures are slated for the municipalities of Rethymno, Amari, and Agios Vasileios. To support this grid, the project requires extensive new road networks, electrical connections, and substations, fundamentally altering the mountainous terrain.

Environmental and Cultural Red Flags

According to the submission, the development would also require new access roads, electrical connections, substations, and related infrastructure, raising questions about its potential impact on Crete’s mountainous landscape, biodiversity, farming, and local communities.

The request also seeks clarification on whether parts of the project would affect or border Natura 2000 protected areas, and whether sufficient environmental assessments have been carried out regarding bird populations, bats, and the cumulative effects of existing and planned renewable energy projects on the island.

Lawmakers are also asking the government to release documentation from the Ministry of Culture concerning possible impacts on archaeological sites and historic landmarks, including the wider area surrounding the historic Arkadi Monastery.

Another key issue is the position of local authorities. The parliamentary question asks whether the views and objections expressed by the municipalities of Rethymno, Amari, and Agios Vasileios have been adequately considered during the planning process.

Beyond environmental concerns, the submission calls for greater transparency regarding the project’s economic model. It asks who will commercially benefit from the electricity generated, where the energy will be sold, whether subsidy agreements or long-term power purchase contracts exist, and what tangible benefits the project would provide to local communities and Greek consumers.

The government has not yet responded to the parliamentary request.