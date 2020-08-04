Easyjet Set to Expand Holiday Flights Due To Demand

Pin 0 Shares

Budget airline Easyjet is about to expand its flight schedule over the remainder of the summer to cover a higher than expected demand. The airline says it will at 40 percent of capacity over the summer following “better than expected” bookings.

According to the news, Easyjet revenue for the last three months was about £7 million pounds, after the airline resumed flying again on 15 June after grounding all flights on 30 March. The company says it flew more than 2 million passengers with a load factor of 84 percent, to popular destinations like Faro and Nice. Easyjet chief executive Johan Lundgren said:

“Returning to the skies again allows us to do what we do best and take our customers on much-needed holidays. Despite the challenge we continue to face due to the pandemic, we remain no less committed to fulfilling our customers’ desire to fly sustainably through our carbon reduction initiatives, including offsetting on behalf of our customers.”

Easyjet has been on the brink of laying off pilots and other employees due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s stock went into freefall back in March, and have only recovered slightly since then.