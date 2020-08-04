Kayak Crete’s West Coast With Fit in Crete August 6th

Pin 0 Shares

Coming up August 6th, adventurers who want to explore the west of Crete island by sea-kayak can have the experience of a lifetime. As anyone can tell you, seeing Crete from the sea is the best way to understand the magic of Greece’s biggest island.

The great experts at Fit in Crete have organized an excursion exploring the rugged West coast of Crete to explore the rocky shores, cliffs, small caves, natural pools, shags, and sea life. Kayakers will also snorkel and swim secret places few Crete visitors have ever experienced.

The Fit in Crete guides will drive from Kissamos and drive on scenic coastal roads for half an hour. We get to a pebbly beach where we leave land and launch for our adventure.

Kayaking time: 2 hours

Total time: 5 hours

Kayak Distance: < 10Km

Difficulty: for everyone

The only requirement for the excursion is that participants be able to paddle for approximately 2 hours. For those interested, please contact Manu at manu@fitincrete.com or +306944413919

The group will meet in Kissamos, and for those arriving from Chania, the team will also pick adventurers at the bus stop. Kayaks, PFD, and the guide are included for the price of €55 euro per person.

Source: Kissamos News