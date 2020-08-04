Study Shows People Want Contactless Travel Experiences

Pin 0 Shares

Vision-Box, a world leader in biometrics travel, automated border management, and electronic identity management solutions, has just revealed an overwhelming public preference for contactless travel experiences.

In a study jointly conducted by leading social research agency Blackbox Research, data provider Dynata, and language partner Language Connect, “Unravel Travel: Fear & Possibilities in a Post Coronavirus (Covid-19) World” revealed the sentiments, preferences, and expectations of 10,195 people across 17 countries regarding travel in a post-COVID-19 world.

The study suggested that contactless travel will be the new benchmark for travelers, with 76% of respondents indicated that their preferred travel destinations would be countries that offer more reliable contactless experiences. In terms of what the future of travel looks like, the study found that e-boarding passes (44%), touchless lavatories (43%), contactless journeys from airports to hotels (40%), no more middle seats in transportation (36%), and digital health passports (35%) are some of the new ideas which global travelers hope to see implemented in the near future.

Vision-Box installed Europe’s first facial recognition e-Gate at Faro International Airport in 2007 and initiated a national framework agreement with Home Office/UKBF to modernise UK borders and international airports in 2009. Their partners and customers network include London Gatwick airport, Eurostar. Other airports include Sydney, Schiphol, Abu Dhabi International, LAX and JFK.

According to another recent high profile industry survey led by Vision-Box, incorporating the world’s top airports, airlines, and government agencies, it was revealed 63% of organisations in the sector will seek to implement biometric technologies at airports for contactless travel.

Key data

The international tourism industry lost $320 billion in revenues in the first five months of the year as air travel and vacations ground to a halt.

This is more than three times the loss during the Global Economic Crisis of 2009.

International tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) saw a decrease of 56%, 300 million fewer people, compared to the same period last year. It was 98% lower in May when compared to 2019.

There have been signs of a gradual and cautious change in trend, but confidence is low. A little over half the World Tourism – Organization (UNWTO) Panel of Experts believe international tourism will only recover in the second half of 2021.

The countries whose tourism appeal took the biggest hit during the pandemic are China, Italy, and the US.

(From Unravel Travel Study) With a score of 76, India and Thailand are tied for top place with the most citizens confident in travelling in the “new normal”. Asian countries dominated the list of countries that scored above the global average of 61, including China (69), Indonesia (65), and Singapore (64). France, Germany, and Denmark also rated above the global average.

(From Unravel Travel Study) At the other end of the spectrum, Japan rated the most cautious with a score of 40, followed by the Philippines (43) and Hong Kong (50). Other countries that scored below the global average included Sweden, New Zealand, UK, Canada, and the USA.

Source: Travel Daily News