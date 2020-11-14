Easyjet Offers Half a Million Discounted Seats Until June 30 of 2021

Pin 0 Shares

Easyjet has just announced it will offer over half a million seats at a discounted rate of up to 25% throughout its network (1,000 routes in 39 countries) until June 30, 2021.

The move is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the company’s founding. Easyjet UK CEO Ali Gayward had this to add:

“While the party has been on hold for this year, we can pause, look back and feel proud of everything we have achieved’, the announcement said. ‘Our unsurpassed value and network in Europe, our leading emissions, and the warm welcome of our crew to customers daily.”

Right now travelers can book low fares to and from destinations all around Europe up until the end of June 2021. Some of the destinations are city-break spots like Berlin, Budapest, and Rome, but there are also island getaways like Majorca, Malta and Lanzarote.

Many prices come in at less than £25 each way, and the sale lasts until Tuesday, November 17.