Greece Falls from UK Travel Corridor List – Eight Countries Added

Greece has been removed from the UK’s travel corridor. However, five Greek islands have been exempted from the action by officials.

According to the news, Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos, and Kos will remain on the UK’s safe list, but all returning travelers from all other parts of Greece will be required to quarantine beginning 4am tomorrow morning.

The corridor has expanded by accepting Bahrain, Chile, Iceland, Cambodia, Laos, UAE, Qatar, and Turks & Caicos, and the UAE in particular could give winter sun sales a late boost.

Travel Corridor Update:

BAHRAIN, CHILE, ICELAND, CAMBODIA, LAOS, UAE, QATAR and TURKS & CAICOS ISLANDS have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridor list. If you arrive from these countries after 4am on Saturday 14th November you will NOT need to self-isolate. pic.twitter.com/wjw1JvUU8Q — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was quoted by Travel Mole and other media as saying the travel ban on Denmark will be extended for another 14 days.

While England remains in lockdown, Wales has just emerged from its two-week circuit beaker on Monday with Northern Ireland set to follow suit tomorrow. Most of Scotland remains on the country’s second-highest restriction level.

