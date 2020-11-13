Argophilia

Greece Falls from UK Travel Corridor List – Eight Countries Added

- November 13th, 2020 10:35 am

Greece has been removed from the UK’s travel corridor. However, five Greek islands have been exempted from the action by officials.

According to the news, Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos, and Kos will remain on the UK’s safe list, but all returning travelers from all other parts of Greece will be required to quarantine beginning 4am tomorrow morning.

The corridor has expanded by accepting Bahrain, Chile, Iceland, Cambodia, Laos, UAE, Qatar, and Turks & Caicos, and the UAE in particular could give winter sun sales a late boost.

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was quoted by Travel Mole and other media as saying the travel ban on Denmark will be extended for another 14 days.

While England remains in lockdown, Wales has just emerged from its two-week circuit beaker on Monday with Northern Ireland set to follow suit tomorrow. Most of Scotland remains on the country’s second-highest restriction level. 

Sources: Travel Mole and The Guardian

Phil Butler

About Phil Butler

Phil is a prolific technology, travel, and news journalist and editor. A former public relations executive, he is an analyst and contributor to key hospitality and travel media, as well as a geopolitical expert for more than a dozen international media outlets.

