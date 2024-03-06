Antarctica’s Latest Marvel: Viking® Team Discovers Untouched Penguin Colony

Viking® has revealed that its expedition team was instrumental in discovering a previously unknown colony of chinstrap penguins on Diaz Rock, close to Astrolabe Island, in Antarctica. This groundbreaking finding was uncovered in January 2024 on an expedition led by Viking’s cutting-edge vessel, the Viking Octantis®, to Astrolabe Island. Located in the Bransfield Strait of the Trinity Peninsula, Astrolabe Island spans over three miles and has not undergone a thorough survey since 1987.

This discovery is important because Astrolabe Island was not thoroughly studied for nearly forty years until Viking collaborated with Oceanites, a well-known Antarctic penguin research group. Throughout the expedition, Oceanites carried out a thorough visual and thermal aerial survey, providing the first comprehensive evaluation of the established chinstrap penguin population on Astrolabe Island in almost four decades. Surprisingly, the survey also discovered a new penguin colony on Diaz Rock, contributing a new element to the ecological story of the island.



Oceanites plans to share more findings from this innovative survey in an upcoming research paper. This finding enhances our knowledge of the Antarctic ecosystem and highlights the significance of continuous research and conservation work in this isolated and delicate setting.

These recent advancements come after Viking’s first scientific publication in Polar Research, the Norwegian Polar Institute scientific journal, detailing the expedition team’s extraordinary sightings of rare giant phantom jellyfish in Antarctica from a year ago.

Pictured here, Astrolabe Island with Diaz Rock in the distance. (Photo credit Hayley Charleton-Howard.)

Viking Expedition Team & Scientific Partners

Viking has created a global top-tier scientific enrichment within an expedition structure accomplished through partnerships with renowned academic institutions. Every expedition includes visiting researchers from partner institutions as essential members of the 36-person interdisciplinary team. This team of experts leads visitors through critical scientific investigations, provides explanations during land excursions, and delivers high-quality lectures.



Oceanites has been leading the way in monitoring Antarctic penguins for the past thirty years. Working together, Viking supports Oceanites’ research efforts by sending penguin researchers on its Antarctic expedition cruises and providing thermal cameras.

Viking collaborates with Oceanites and other scientists: