Crete’s Road Recovery: €3.55M Initiative for Post-Disaster Restoration

Contracts totalling EUR 3.55 million were recently signed by the Regional Governor of Crete, Stavros Arnaoutakis, to address the damages inflicted upon the provincial road network by the natural disasters of 2019. These contracts, financed by the PDE of the Region of Crete, encompass vital projects to restore the infrastructure and ensure the affected areas’ safety:

Engaging in landslide response efforts in the region of Ano Sfinari within the Kissamos Municipality. The project will be overseen by the Directorate of Technical Works of the Regional Unit of Chania, with a budget of 2.550.000 euros.

Repairing damage on the road section Fournes – Meskla – Therisso – Drakona – Gerolakos – Katochori – Malaxa – Chania and connected roads. The project will be overseen by the Directorate of Technical Works of the Regional Unit of Chania with a budget of 1,000,000 euros.

These endeavours are essential in mitigating the aftermath of the natural disasters that ravaged the region in 2019, underscoring the Regional Governor’s and the authorities’ commitment towards rebuilding and fortifying the infrastructure to safeguard the community against future calamities.