Dutch Government Sending “Tourism Test Rats” to Rhodes

Now here’s some strange travel news for you. The Dutch government is now involved in an “experiment” to take place at the Mitsis Grand Beach on Rhodes in April.

Get this, the rocket scientists in Holland and in Greece will send 180 plus travelers to an all-inclusive resort somewhere on Rhodes Island to see if the “subjects” of the experiment can spend 9 days at a cordonned off resort with vaccinated staff, and come away virus free.

According to the news from Kathimerini, this stunning experiment will establish the efficacy of measures being put in place to contain the rampaging coronavirus. According to another news outlet, Sunweb and airline Transavi. According to this story, the pilot trip was announced on Tuesday after the press conference of Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) and Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA).

In news from NL News, if the coronavirus situation in the Netherlands or in Rhodes deteriorates to the point that it could lead to major risks, the trip will be canceled. Frank van Oostdam of trade association ANVR told reporters:

“The Dutch are eager to go on holiday abroad again and travel organizations in turn also to provide these trips. But it must be safe and corona-proof. I have full confidence that this initiative will demonstrate that you can enjoy a carefree and safe holiday through your travel company.”

Of course, The Dutch Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators who simple must convince Netherlands tourists Rhodes and other destinations are completely safe amid a still raging coronavirus pandemic.

Last summer, the Dutch government had to create a so-called “voucher bank” to protect customers in the event ANVR members went bankrupt. This makes it no surprise that the “test rats” for the Rhodes trip will be required to pay for their own vacation laboratory visit.

Interestingly, as of March 21, only 1.5 million of the Netherlands’ over 17 million citizens had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Apparently, Greece is not the only country where the leadership has put the COVID cart before the vaccine horse.

And you thought Greece’s Theoharis’ cheerleading was weird and premature…